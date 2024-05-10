Biden's Commitment: Supporting Israel Against Hamas

The White House has issued a statement affirming President Joe Biden's commitment to maintaining cooperation with Israel until the complete eradication of the radical Palestinian group Hamas from the Gaza Strip, as reported by Reuters. Despite the suspension of arms deliveries to Israel due to a planned Israeli ground operation in the Gaza town of Rafah, the White House clarified that a final decision regarding the resumption of such deliveries has not yet been made.

Furthermore, the White House disclosed that US intelligence has provided Israel with several options for addressing the presence of Hamas militants in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the importance of defeating Hamas in Rafah, a key stronghold of the group in the southern part of Gaza. Netanyahu highlighted the ongoing military efforts aimed at achieving this goal and expressed hope for the resolution of differences with President Biden.

In discussing the relationship between Israel and the United States, Netanyahu acknowledged the existence of both agreements and disagreements, emphasizing their collective ability to navigate such challenges. He also touched upon the potential for establishing a civilian administration in Gaza, with assistance possibly coming from countries like the United Arab Emirates, in order to foster stability in the region.