Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine and Rising Temperatures Ahead

According to Professor Georgi Rachev, a Bulgarian climatologist speaking on bTV, Bulgaria can expect an abundance of sunshine with no rainfall until Sunday afternoon. Rachev predicts that temperatures will hover slightly below normal levels, with dynamic weather patterns anticipated over the next few days across the country.

In Sofia, Wednesday's temperatures are projected to reach around 24 degrees Celsius, while in Varna, an easterly wind will prevail throughout much of next week, resulting in cooler conditions. Rachev notes the movement of a cold front southward, indicating its imminent departure from Bulgaria.

While acknowledging Bulgaria's vulnerability to flooding, particularly in cities lacking adequate sewer systems, Rachev forecasts an end to rainfall in the Rhodope region by tonight.

Looking ahead, Rachev predicts a significant rise in temperatures over the coming month, with discussions of temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius on the horizon. By July, he anticipates even hotter conditions, with temperatures potentially soaring to 40 degrees Celsius.