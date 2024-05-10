China-Hungary Relations: A "Golden Voyage" Has Begun

Chinese leader Xi Jinping described the relationship between China and Hungary as embarking on a "golden voyage" following a meeting in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, marking the third and final stop on Xi's European tour after visits to France and Serbia. Xi emphasized the evolution of their relationship into a "comprehensive strategic partnership," while Orbán highlighted the significance of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realm of nuclear energy.

Both Beijing and Budapest are committed to advancing key projects, notably the reconstruction of the Budapest-Belgrade railway line, as outlined by Xi Jinping. This project, exceeding 2 billion USD in cost, is being funded through a loan from China and forms a crucial component of Xi's expansive Belt and Road initiative, aimed at fostering connectivity between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Following their discussions, the two nations sealed 18 bilateral agreements, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijártó. Among the agreements is the development of a railway encircling Budapest to streamline the transportation of goods manufactured in Chinese factories located in Eastern Hungary to markets in Western Europe. Additionally, plans are underway for the construction of a high-speed railway link between Budapest's city center and the airport.