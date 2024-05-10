Bulgaria's Election Campaign for the 2 in 1 Vote Officially Begins

Politics | May 10, 2024, Friday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Election Campaign for the 2 in 1 Vote Officially Begins

The official commencement of the election campaign for the combined parliamentary and MEP elections in Bulgaria began at midnight, marking the start of a period lasting until midnight on June 7th. During this 30-day campaign, conducted exclusively in Bulgarian, individuals, parties, coalitions, initiative committees, candidates, and advocates are granted freedom of expression both orally and in writing at public pre-election meetings. Media service providers, including print media and online platforms, are permitted to distribute and create election-related content.

However, it's important to note that social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are not considered media services and thus are not regulated under these campaign guidelines. Media providers are held accountable for their editorial content, including the clear labeling of paid election coverage with visual or auditory indicators.

Several prohibitions are in place during the campaign period, including the publication and broadcast of anonymous materials, the use of content endangering citizens' safety or property, and any campaigning that undermines candidates' morals or reputation. Additionally, the use of national or foreign flags, religious symbols, or political suggestions in commercial advertisements is strictly prohibited.

Specific rules govern the coverage of the election campaign by public media outlets like the Bulgarian National Television and Radio, ensuring objective and fair representation of all candidates. These outlets must air opening and closing campaign clips free of charge and adhere to agreements with participating entities regarding coverage formats, topics, and teams. Finally, political agitation is not permitted in state-owned transportation or enterprises.

20 parties and 11 coalitions will fight for voters' votes to fill 240 seats in the National Assembly and 17 in the European Parliament. This is yet another election in Bulgaria - the sixth in three years.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: regulations, guidelines, campaign, election, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Decoding Bulgarian E-commerce: Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Social media platforms are currently the primary catalyst for e-commerce, with the engaging content created by marketers and modern methods of consumer interaction being pivotal factors for successful online trade worldwide

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 12:22

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04

Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy

Crime | May 10, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 08:25

Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company

Politics » Defense | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:16

Survey: GERB Set to Dominate Next Parliament with 80 Deputies, WCC-DB to Lose More Seats

The upcoming composition of the 50th National Assembly projects GERB to secure 80 seats, a slight increase from their current 69

Politics | May 10, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Controversy Erupts as Russian Flag Raised in Bulgarian Town on Victory Day

In Dupnitsa, a town in Bulgaria, the sight of the Russian flag flying alongside the Bulgarian tricolor and the flag of the European Union outside the Municipality sparked a heated debate and scandal

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 17:18

"Solidary Bulgaria" Advocates for Restoration of Soviet Army Monument on Victory Day

On Victory Day, commemorating the end of World War II, the coalition "Solidary Bulgaria" marked the occasion with a symbolic gesture at the dismantled monument to the Soviet army in Sofia

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 16:19

Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Commemorates Victory Day and Europe Day with Call for Peace

As Bulgaria marks both Victory Day and Europe Day, Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made during World War II and the enduring quest for peace on the continent

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 14:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria