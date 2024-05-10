Bulgaria's Election Campaign for the 2 in 1 Vote Officially Begins

The official commencement of the election campaign for the combined parliamentary and MEP elections in Bulgaria began at midnight, marking the start of a period lasting until midnight on June 7th. During this 30-day campaign, conducted exclusively in Bulgarian, individuals, parties, coalitions, initiative committees, candidates, and advocates are granted freedom of expression both orally and in writing at public pre-election meetings. Media service providers, including print media and online platforms, are permitted to distribute and create election-related content.

However, it's important to note that social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are not considered media services and thus are not regulated under these campaign guidelines. Media providers are held accountable for their editorial content, including the clear labeling of paid election coverage with visual or auditory indicators.

Several prohibitions are in place during the campaign period, including the publication and broadcast of anonymous materials, the use of content endangering citizens' safety or property, and any campaigning that undermines candidates' morals or reputation. Additionally, the use of national or foreign flags, religious symbols, or political suggestions in commercial advertisements is strictly prohibited.

Specific rules govern the coverage of the election campaign by public media outlets like the Bulgarian National Television and Radio, ensuring objective and fair representation of all candidates. These outlets must air opening and closing campaign clips free of charge and adhere to agreements with participating entities regarding coverage formats, topics, and teams. Finally, political agitation is not permitted in state-owned transportation or enterprises.

20 parties and 11 coalitions will fight for voters' votes to fill 240 seats in the National Assembly and 17 in the European Parliament. This is yet another election in Bulgaria - the sixth in three years.