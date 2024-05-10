Assassination Scheme Against Zelensky Uncovered by Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | May 10, 2024, Friday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Assassination Scheme Against Zelensky Uncovered by Ukraine

Ukraine has uncovered a meticulously planned assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, with ties pointing directly to Russian involvement.

The intricacies of the foiled scheme were unveiled through a video of the interrogation of one of the suspects involved in the plot. This individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, provided damning details of the orchestrated plan, shedding light on the depths of Russian espionage tactics.

According to the suspect's testimony, the plot was orchestrated by Russian services, with two Ukrainian colonels allegedly recruited as part of the operation. Their primary objective: to gather classified information and orchestrate the kidnapping and subsequent assassination of President Zelensky. The chilling revelations underscore the gravity of the threat posed by Russian espionage activities within Ukraine's borders.

The suspect's testimony further revealed the extent of the plan, which included identifying vulnerabilities within Zelensky's security detail and coordinating attacks during his public appearances. Shockingly, the plan extended beyond Zelensky himself, targeting other high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including heads of security and military intelligence.

The timing of the planned attacks was particularly sinister, with Easter and Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony cited as key dates for carrying out the operation. The sinister nature of the plot serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which Russian operatives are willing to go in their pursuit of destabilizing Ukraine and undermining its leadership.

Ukrainian authorities have vowed to pursue justice vigorously, with the two arrested Ukrainian colonels facing charges of treason. If found guilty, they could potentially face life imprisonment for their role in the assassination plot. The revelations have sent shockwaves across Ukraine and the international community, renewing concerns about Russian aggression and espionage tactics.

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the state security service whose officers have been arrested over the attempted assassination of him and other senior cabinet members. On Tuesday, Kyiv said it had detained two colonels from the Security Service of Ukraine, who were said to have cooperated with Russian agents in the preparation of the assassination plan. No successor to the sacked Serhiy Rud has been named. The head of the special forces operating in the territories occupied by the Russian forces has also been relieved of his post. The two Ukrainian colonels will be tried for treason and, if found guilty, could face life in prison.

As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, the uncovering of this assassination plot serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Russian interference in Ukrainian affairs. The revelation underscores the urgent need for heightened vigilance and international cooperation in countering Russian aggression and safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty.

