Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Clouds Across the Country

As Bulgarians gear up for the day ahead, weather forecasts paint a picture of mixed conditions across the country for May 10. Considerable cloud cover is expected, with rain showers dominating the forecast, particularly in South Bulgaria. However, residents in the northeastern parts of the country can anticipate decreasing cloudiness as the day progresses.

Moderate northeasterly winds are forecasted, with pockets of stronger winds expected in Southeast Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast. Temperatures are expected to range from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius for highs, with Sofia experiencing slightly cooler temperatures at around 13 degrees Celsius. Lows are predicted to fall between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius, with Sofia experiencing lows around 9 degrees Celsius.

Along the Black Sea coast, residents can expect similar conditions with considerable cloud cover and moderate to temporarily strong northeasterly winds. Highs are forecasted to reach between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius, aligning closely with the temperature of the sea water.

In the mountainous regions, considerable cloud cover is anticipated, accompanied by rain showers and snowfall at elevations around 1,800 meters. Northeasterly winds are expected to be moderate, with stronger gusts likely in the Rhodope Mountains. Highs in the mountains are projected to be around 8 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and around 3 degrees Celsius at 2,000 meters.