Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups
In Dupnitsa, a town in Bulgaria, the sight of the Russian flag flying alongside the Bulgarian tricolor and the flag of the European Union outside the Municipality sparked a heated debate and scandal. According to reports from BNR, former MP Nikolay Tabakov, now a municipal councilor, took down the Russian flag twice during the day in protest.
However, Mayor Parvan Dangov, representing the Bulgarian Socialist Party, ordered the reinstatement of the flag, despite Tabakov's objections. Tabakov revealed to BNR that the mayor intervened to ensure the Russian flag remained raised.
The controversy deepened as Russian songs, including "Вставай страна огромная!", were played in the square as part of the May 9 celebrations. The presence of the Russian flag on one of the pylons further fueled the debate, with many questioning the decision to display it given Russia's declaration of Bulgaria as an "enemy state" following its invasion of Ukraine.
Mayor Dangov faced additional scrutiny when he disclosed that he received a call from the State Agency "National Security" (SANS), urging him to remove the flag. The incident raised concerns about Dangov's alignment and drew attention to his contentious relationship with local authorities.
Dangov's reputation for contentious actions came under further scrutiny when it was revealed that the chief of local police had filed a complaint alleging threats from the mayor.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company
The upcoming composition of the 50th National Assembly projects GERB to secure 80 seats, a slight increase from their current 69
The official commencement of the election campaign for the combined parliamentary and MEP elections in Bulgaria began at midnigh
On Victory Day, commemorating the end of World War II, the coalition "Solidary Bulgaria" marked the occasion with a symbolic gesture at the dismantled monument to the Soviet army in Sofia
As Bulgaria marks both Victory Day and Europe Day, Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made during World War II and the enduring quest for peace on the continent
Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to European Union (EU) requirements in response to the recent election outcomes in the Republic of North Macedonia.
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU