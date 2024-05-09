Controversy Erupts as Russian Flag Raised in Bulgarian Town on Victory Day

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 17:18
Bulgaria: Controversy Erupts as Russian Flag Raised in Bulgarian Town on Victory Day @BNR

In Dupnitsa, a town in Bulgaria, the sight of the Russian flag flying alongside the Bulgarian tricolor and the flag of the European Union outside the Municipality sparked a heated debate and scandal. According to reports from BNR, former MP Nikolay Tabakov, now a municipal councilor, took down the Russian flag twice during the day in protest.

However, Mayor Parvan Dangov, representing the Bulgarian Socialist Party, ordered the reinstatement of the flag, despite Tabakov's objections. Tabakov revealed to BNR that the mayor intervened to ensure the Russian flag remained raised.

The controversy deepened as Russian songs, including "Вставай страна огромная!", were played in the square as part of the May 9 celebrations. The presence of the Russian flag on one of the pylons further fueled the debate, with many questioning the decision to display it given Russia's declaration of Bulgaria as an "enemy state" following its invasion of Ukraine.

Mayor Dangov faced additional scrutiny when he disclosed that he received a call from the State Agency "National Security" (SANS), urging him to remove the flag. The incident raised concerns about Dangov's alignment and drew attention to his contentious relationship with local authorities.

Dangov's reputation for contentious actions came under further scrutiny when it was revealed that the chief of local police had filed a complaint alleging threats from the mayor.

