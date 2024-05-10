Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups
As Russia commemorated Victory Day, President Vladimir Putin presided over the annual military parade on Red Square in Moscow. The event, marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, saw participation from leaders of several countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Guinea-Bissau, and Laos.
According to reports from the Russian news agency "Interfax," more than 9,000 military personnel took part in the parade, with over 1,000 of them veterans of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Putin, serving as commander-in-chief of the Russian army, emphasized the readiness of Russia's strategic forces in his speech, i.e. nuclear strategic missiles, asserting that they will not tolerate threats from any entity.
"We will not allow anyone to threaten us, our strategic forces are always ready," Putin declared from Red Square, underscoring Russia's commitment to defending its sovereignty and continuing the threats against the West. He rebuffed what he described as Western elites' attempts to provoke global conflict and criticized their distortion of historical truths about World War II.
More nuclear threats from Putin at Russia's Victory Day parade on Red Square today.— max seddon (@maxseddon) May 9, 2024
"Russia will do everything to avoid a global conflict, but at the same time will not let anyone threaten it. Our strategic forces are always combat ready." pic.twitter.com/D8NqrMjCXX
Putin condemned what he termed as "revanchism" and the manipulation of history to serve political agendas. He accused Western powers of erasing the memory of those who fought against Nazism while glorifying collaborators and traitors. Putin warned against the dangers of hypocrisy and lies, which he argued undermine efforts to uphold the sacrifices made by soldiers in the fight against fascism.
The Russian president's remarks reflect ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries, particularly regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine and broader geopolitical disputes. As the world commemorates Europe Day and Victory Day, Putin's speech serves as a reminder of the complex narratives surrounding historical events and the contemporary political implications they carry.
