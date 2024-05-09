Putin Attends Victory Day Parade with 1,000 Veterans of the War with Ukraine
As Russia commemorated Victory Day, President Vladimir Putin presided over the annual military parade on Red Square in Moscow
On Victory Day, commemorating the end of World War II, the coalition "Solidary Bulgaria" marked the occasion with a symbolic gesture at the dismantled monument to the Soviet army in Sofia. With flowers adorning the fence and an inscription declaring "There will be a monument here again!", the coalition reiterated its commitment to restoring the monument.
Led by Vanya Grigorova, chairman of "Solidary Bulgaria," and joined by prominent figures including Maya Manolova, Alexander Sivilov, and others, the coalition paid homage to the significance of Victory Day and Europe Day.
Assoc. Alexander Sivilov, head of the Department of Modern History at Sofia University and leader of the coalition's list for Sofia's 24th MIR, emphasized the historical importance of the day. He stressed the monument's symbolism as a beacon of peace in Europe, despite its removal.
The inscription "There will be a monument here again!" represents the coalition's unwavering stance against the unlawful removal of the monument's highest sculptural group. "Solidary Bulgaria" asserts that the monument must be reinstated in its original form.
Maya Manolova denounced the removal as an act of vandalism and lawlessness. Despite winning a case against the removal in the Administrative Court of Sofia-city, subsequent legal battles continue in the European Court of Human Rights.
In the Sofia Municipal Council, efforts led by Vanya Grigorova to hold a local referendum on the monument's fate have faced obstacles. The coalition's proposal remains pending, reflecting broader challenges in addressing citizens' voices regarding the monument's significance.
Grigorova lamented the suppression of democratic processes, stating, "First, they destroyed the Monument absolutely illegally, then they suppress any possibility of asking the citizens whether and to what extent this monument has a place in the capital of Bulgaria."
The coalition's advocacy underscores the contentious debate surrounding historical memory and public space, with implications for Bulgaria's cultural and political landscape.
