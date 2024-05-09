Putin Agrees to Withdraw Russian Troops from Armenia

Putin Attends Victory Day Parade with 1,000 Veterans of the War with Ukraine
As Russia commemorated Victory Day, President Vladimir Putin presided over the annual military parade on Red Square in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to withdraw Russian troops and border guards from various parts of Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced. The decision came following a bilateral meeting between Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow.
The move marks a significant shift in the region's geopolitical landscape, particularly after the withdrawal of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers from the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year. This withdrawal followed Azerbaijan's use of force to reclaim the region from Armenia.
The departure of Russian forces not only ends a longstanding military presence but also signals a strategic realignment in the South Caucasus. For years, Russia has maintained a military foothold in the region, leveraging its position for geopolitical influence.
Armenia's request for Russian border guards to vacate their posts at Yerevan's main airport by August 1 underscores the country's desire for greater autonomy in its security affairs.
While the specifics of the troop withdrawal plan remain undisclosed, the agreement between Putin and Pashinyan suggests a mutual understanding of evolving regional dynamics.
The announcement raises questions about Armenia's future security arrangements and its diplomatic relations, especially in the context of broader geopolitical shifts in the South Caucasus.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
As Russia commemorated Victory Day, President Vladimir Putin presided over the annual military parade on Red Square in Moscow
Following Russia's announcement of an upcoming military exercise involving tactical nuclear weapons, President Vladimir Putin asserted that there was nothing out of the ordinary about the drills
Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, in the context of the war in Ukraine, Moscow issued a stern warning to France, cautioning that any deployment of French troops to Ukraine would make them legitimate targets for the Russian military
Russian President Vladimir Putin officially began his fifth presidential term on Tuesday, marking the start of another six-year tenure
The Bulgarian ambassador to Russia, Atanas Krastin, will be notably absent from Vladimir Putin's upcoming inauguration ceremony, citing "personal reasons" for his inability to attend.
Reports from AFP and Reuters have revealed that Russia is set to conduct military exercises in the near future, involving the use of tactical nuclear weapons
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU