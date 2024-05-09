Putin Agrees to Withdraw Russian Troops from Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to withdraw Russian troops and border guards from various parts of Armenia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced. The decision came following a bilateral meeting between Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow.

The move marks a significant shift in the region's geopolitical landscape, particularly after the withdrawal of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers from the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year. This withdrawal followed Azerbaijan's use of force to reclaim the region from Armenia.

The departure of Russian forces not only ends a longstanding military presence but also signals a strategic realignment in the South Caucasus. For years, Russia has maintained a military foothold in the region, leveraging its position for geopolitical influence.

Armenia's request for Russian border guards to vacate their posts at Yerevan's main airport by August 1 underscores the country's desire for greater autonomy in its security affairs.

While the specifics of the troop withdrawal plan remain undisclosed, the agreement between Putin and Pashinyan suggests a mutual understanding of evolving regional dynamics.

The announcement raises questions about Armenia's future security arrangements and its diplomatic relations, especially in the context of broader geopolitical shifts in the South Caucasus.