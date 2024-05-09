Repeat Incident: Another Boeing Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Turkey with Landing Gear Malfunction

World | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 15:45
Bulgaria: Repeat Incident: Another Boeing Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Turkey with Landing Gear Malfunction Image not from the accident

A passenger plane made a hair-raising landing "on its stomach" at Alanya airport in Turkey following a malfunction with its landing gear. This incident marks the second emergency landing in Turkey within a span of two days, intensifying concerns over aviation safety regarding Boeing. Reports indicate that the aircraft's front landing gear tires burst upon touchdown, prompting a swift response from airport authorities.

The aircraft involved in the incident was identified as a Boeing 738 belonging to the low-cost airline "Corendon," which was en route from Cologne to Alanya Airport in the picturesque resort city of Alanya, situated within Antalya region. Despite the alarming circumstances, all 190 individuals on board, comprising 184 passengers and 6 crew members, were successfully evacuated from the plane onto the runway. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

This unsettling event follows closely on the heels of another aviation emergency in Turkey, where a cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Istanbul airport after encountering difficulties with its landing gear during approach. The successive incidents have underscored the critical importance of stringent safety measures and protocols within the American company.

Authorities from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure swiftly responded to the situation, coordinating the evacuation efforts and ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. However, the ordeal left its mark, with reports indicating damage to the runway at Alanya airport as a result of the unconventional landing.

The Turkish information site "Duvar" reported on the extent of the damage caused to the runway, further highlighting the aftermath of the harrowing ordeal. As authorities work tirelessly to assess and address the situation, questions linger regarding the broader implications for air travel safety and the measures needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

