Russia's Putin Asserts Nuclear Drills Are Routine, Belarus to Join

May 9, 2024, Thursday
Following Russia's announcement of an upcoming military exercise involving tactical nuclear weapons, President Vladimir Putin asserted that there was nothing out of the ordinary about the drills. Speaking after the Victory Day parade, Putin addressed concerns raised by the exercise, emphasizing that everything was meticulously planned.

Accompanied by leaders from Belarus, Cuba, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, and several Central Asian countries, Putin sought to reassure the international community regarding the nature of the exercise. Notably, Belarus was confirmed to participate in the second stage of the drills, further indicating the collaborative nature of the military maneuvers.

In his remarks, Putin also took aim at Western nations, accusing them of escalating tensions and creating the risk of a global conflict. He issued a stern warning, asserting that Russia, as the world's largest nuclear power, would not tolerate any threats to its sovereignty or security.

The comments come amidst heightened tensions between Russia and the West, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine. As geopolitical rivalries intensify, Putin's reaffirmation of Russia's military capabilities and readiness underscores the challenges facing international peace and stability.

Tags: Putin, nuclear, Belarus, international

