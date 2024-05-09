Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Commemorates Victory Day and Europe Day with Call for Peace

Politics | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 14:04
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Socialist Party Leader Commemorates Victory Day and Europe Day with Call for Peace

As Bulgaria marks both Victory Day and Europe Day, Kornelia Ninova, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made during World War II and the enduring quest for peace on the continent. In a poignant message, Ninova extended her wishes for a "Happy Victory Day and Europe Day," emphasizing the importance of remembering the millions who laid down their lives in the fight against fascism.

"Today we pay tribute to the millions who gave their lives in the fight against fascism so that there would be peace in Europe," stated Ninova, underscoring the solemn significance of the occasion. She urged against the resurgence of fascist ideologies in contemporary society, calling for a steadfast commitment to preserving historical memory and opposing attempts to rewrite the past.

Joining Ninova in the commemorative ceremony were key figures from the BSP, including vice-president Kristian Vigenin, MEP Tsvetelina Penkova, and MEP candidates Prof. Rumen Gechev and Gergana Alexova. Together, they participated in the traditional raising of the EU flag in front of the presidency on May 9, symbolizing solidarity and unity in the pursuit of European values.

