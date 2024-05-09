Bulgarian PM Glavchev: No Further Concessions to North Macedonia on EU Path

Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to European Union (EU) requirements in response to the recent election outcomes in the Republic of North Macedonia. Glavchev asserted that Bulgaria has reached its limit for concessions and urged patience until the composition of the new government in Skopje is clarified.

Speaking to journalists, Glavchev reiterated Bulgaria's pan-European stance while underscoring the importance of adherence to EU membership criteria. He emphasized that Bulgaria's position remains unwaveringly aligned with the EU's standards and expectations.

"We have nowhere to make concessions. Our position is pan-European. It is clear to our friends that if they do not comply with the requirements for EU membership, it will not work," Glavchev stated firmly.

The remarks come amidst heightened attention on the future trajectory of North Macedonia's European integration process following the election results. Glavchev's comments underscore Bulgaria's stance on the issue and its insistence on North Macedonia fulfilling its obligations for EU accession.