Russian Oil Base Near Black Sea Targeted by Ukrainian Armed Forces; 8 Injured in Shelling of Belgorod Region

World » UKRAINE | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Russian Oil Base Near Black Sea Targeted by Ukrainian Armed Forces; 8 Injured in Shelling of Belgorod Region

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian oil base near the Black Sea and shelled the Belgorod region, resulting in eight people sustaining injuries. According to reports, the attack occurred overnight, with drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine striking the oil base near Anapa, located along the Black Sea coast.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, confirmed the casualties, stating that the shelling in Belgorod and its surrounding areas caused injuries to eight individuals, including a child. The aftermath of the shelling left 34 apartments in 19 residential buildings damaged, along with 37 vehicles, as per Gladkov's assessment. The severity of the attack was evident in images shared by Gladkov, which depicted the destruction caused by the shelling, including nine vehicles that were completely engulfed in flames.

Simultaneously, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported a drone attack on an oil base situated in the village of Yurovka near Anapa, resulting in a subsequent fire. The Ministry of Defense of Russia disclosed that during the night of May 9, air defense forces intercepted and shot down 15 shells from the "Vampire" Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), along with three drones in the Kursk region, two in the Bryansk region, and one in the Belgorod region.

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, shelling, Black Sea

