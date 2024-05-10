Ukraine Thwarts Russian Border Breach Attempt: Governor Reports Intensified Shelling in Kharkiv Region
Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces attempted to breach the border with Ukraine using sabotage groups
Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian oil base near the Black Sea and shelled the Belgorod region, resulting in eight people sustaining injuries. According to reports, the attack occurred overnight, with drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine striking the oil base near Anapa, located along the Black Sea coast.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, confirmed the casualties, stating that the shelling in Belgorod and its surrounding areas caused injuries to eight individuals, including a child. The aftermath of the shelling left 34 apartments in 19 residential buildings damaged, along with 37 vehicles, as per Gladkov's assessment. The severity of the attack was evident in images shared by Gladkov, which depicted the destruction caused by the shelling, including nine vehicles that were completely engulfed in flames.
Belgorod at night ???????? pic.twitter.com/cq8VhISxpp— MAKS 23 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) May 9, 2024
Simultaneously, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported a drone attack on an oil base situated in the village of Yurovka near Anapa, resulting in a subsequent fire. The Ministry of Defense of Russia disclosed that during the night of May 9, air defense forces intercepted and shot down 15 shells from the "Vampire" Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), along with three drones in the Kursk region, two in the Bryansk region, and one in the Belgorod region.
One big oil tank visually taken out.— NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) May 9, 2024
"About 6 UAVs were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire started and several tanks were damaged. There were no casualties and damage control continues," the Anapa mayor's office confirms. https://t.co/haQThjRrnX pic.twitter.com/e1V81TdsDQ
Russian air defenses have successfully intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones flying over Russian territory
Ukraine has uncovered a meticulously planned assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, with ties pointing directly to Russian involvement
Hungary has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's proposed long-term aid plan for Ukraine, denouncing it as a "mad mission," according to the country's foreign minister, Peter Szijjártó
Russian forces have seized control of two villages in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry
Lithuania is contemplating sending its soldiers to Ukraine for a training mission, signaling its willingness to bolster military support for its neighbor amidst escalating tensions with Russia
