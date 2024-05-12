British Armed Forces Minister Visits Bulgaria Ahead of NATO Summit

The British Minister of State for the Armed Forces, Leo Doherty, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Bulgaria, as announced by the British Embassy. The visit underscores the ongoing partnership between the two nations and aims to reinforce discussions on key strategic priorities.

During his visit, Doherty is scheduled to meet with Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov to delve into the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, inked between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom in October 2023. A pivotal aspect of the declaration revolves around joint efforts to uphold Ukraine's territorial integrity, facilitate post-war reconstruction, and ensure accountability for perpetrators of international crimes.

Doherty's return to Bulgaria follows a previous visit last year in his capacity as Deputy Foreign Minister, signaling the enduring commitment to bilateral cooperation and diplomatic engagement. Moreover, the timing of his visit is noteworthy, coinciding with the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where discussions on collective security and defense strategies are expected to take center stage.

As Bulgaria and the United Kingdom strengthen their collaboration within the framework of NATO and beyond, Doherty's visit serves as a testament to the shared commitment towards advancing regional stability and fostering closer ties in the face of evolving security challenges.