British Armed Forces Minister Visits Bulgaria Ahead of NATO Summit

Politics » DEFENSE | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 10:50
Bulgaria: British Armed Forces Minister Visits Bulgaria Ahead of NATO Summit

The British Minister of State for the Armed Forces, Leo Doherty, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Bulgaria, as announced by the British Embassy. The visit underscores the ongoing partnership between the two nations and aims to reinforce discussions on key strategic priorities.

During his visit, Doherty is scheduled to meet with Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov to delve into the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, inked between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom in October 2023. A pivotal aspect of the declaration revolves around joint efforts to uphold Ukraine's territorial integrity, facilitate post-war reconstruction, and ensure accountability for perpetrators of international crimes.

Doherty's return to Bulgaria follows a previous visit last year in his capacity as Deputy Foreign Minister, signaling the enduring commitment to bilateral cooperation and diplomatic engagement. Moreover, the timing of his visit is noteworthy, coinciding with the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where discussions on collective security and defense strategies are expected to take center stage.

As Bulgaria and the United Kingdom strengthen their collaboration within the framework of NATO and beyond, Doherty's visit serves as a testament to the shared commitment towards advancing regional stability and fostering closer ties in the face of evolving security challenges.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: british, armed forces, Bulgaria, NATO

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Decoding Bulgarian E-commerce: Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Social media platforms are currently the primary catalyst for e-commerce, with the engaging content created by marketers and modern methods of consumer interaction being pivotal factors for successful online trade worldwide

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04

Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy

Crime | May 10, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Rescued Bulgarian Ship Docks in Varna for Restoration

The vessel known as the "Ruen," operated by the "Navigation Maritime Bulgare," has arrived in Varna for repairs, as announced by Captain Alexander Kalchev, who serves as the executive director of the shipping company

Politics » Defense | May 10, 2024, Friday // 13:16

Bulgarian Defense Chief Dismisses Notion of Anti-NATO Sentiments in the Army

In a recent interview with bTV, Defense Chief Emil Eftimov addressed concerns about the presence of anti-NATO sentiments within the Bulgarian military

Politics » Defense | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:16

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Plans for Conscription Return, Focus on Modernization and Pay Upgrades

Bulgaria's Defense Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, affirmed that the reintroduction of mandatory conscription is not under consideration amidst the country's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and enhance military personnel remuneration.

Politics » Defense | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:32

Bulgaria's Defense Strategy: Military Training for Security Forces Amidst Staff Shortages

In response to ongoing staffing challenges within the Bulgarian army, the caretaker government is exploring alternative solutions, with military training for security personnel emerging as a potential strategy

Politics » Defense | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Acquiring F-16 Block 70 Aircraft with Ratification of Amendment

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a significant step towards acquiring eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 aircraft and associated support by ratifying Amendment No. 2 to the Letter of Agreement (LOA) BU-D-SAB.

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:39

Bulgarian Navy Anticipates Upgrades and Modernization with New Equipment by 2024

In an announcement made on Friday, Flotilla Admiral Georgi Penev, Deputy Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, revealed plans for significant upgrades and modernization within the naval forces

Politics » Defense | April 26, 2024, Friday // 17:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria