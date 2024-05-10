Hungary Refuses NATO's Ukraine Aid Plan, Labels It "Insane Mission"

Hungary has declared its refusal to participate in NATO's proposed long-term aid plan for Ukraine, denouncing it as a "insane mission," according to the country's foreign minister, Peter Szijjártó. The decision comes amid escalating tensions within the alliance over strategies to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

NATO allies reached an agreement in April to establish a 100 billion euro fund to provide ongoing military assistance to Ukraine, intending to assume coordination responsibilities from the US-led Ramstein Group. However, Hungary has opted out of the initiative, citing concerns over the potential for increased hostilities and the alliance's shift towards offensive operations.

"Hungary will stay out of the insane NATO mission despite all the pressure," Szijjártó affirmed during a Facebook Live event, underscoring the country's steadfast stance against NATO proposals perceived as exacerbating the risk of conflict escalation.

Hungary's resistance to NATO's initiatives extends to the European Union, where it has consistently opposed military aid provision to Ukraine and vetoed decisions to allocate funds through the European Peace Mechanism. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has signaled intentions to bolster military spending to enhance national defense capabilities in anticipation of potential geopolitical shifts and territorial threats.

Tensions between Hungary and NATO have intensified in recent months, exacerbated by delays in approving Sweden's accession to the alliance and Orbán's controversial rapport with Moscow despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman cautioned Budapest about the implications of its deepening ties with Russia, emphasizing the need to safeguard collective security interests within NATO.