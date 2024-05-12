Bulgaria Implements Temporary Measures Against Whooping Cough Epidemic

In response to the threat of a whooping cough epidemic, Bulgaria has enacted temporary anti-epidemic measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease. The measures, which came into effect today and will remain in place until the end of July, include free PCR testing for diagnosis in key cities such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Pleven, and Stara Zagora.

Under the directive issued by the Minister of Health, individuals diagnosed with whooping cough and their contacts will be subject to prescribed isolation and treatment protocols, lasting until recovery but not exceeding 30 days. Additionally, heightened disinfection and ventilation measures will be implemented in kindergartens and schools where cases are reported, with daily symptom screenings for children and strict protocols for their reintegration into group settings.

Free laboratory testing for whooping cough will be available to individuals exhibiting clinical symptoms of the disease, with samples collected by healthcare providers and sent to designated laboratories in collaboration with health inspectorates in major cities. Moreover, immunization efforts have been intensified, with babies now eligible for vaccination against the infection at 6 weeks of age, along with the availability of pneumococcal vaccines.

In a proactive move to protect vulnerable populations, immunization programs targeting pregnant women have been initiated, offering vaccination opportunities based on geographic location. Interested individuals can access information on vaccination sites through the PlusMen website.