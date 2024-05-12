Bulgaria Implements Temporary Measures Against Whooping Cough Epidemic

Society » HEALTH | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Implements Temporary Measures Against Whooping Cough Epidemic

In response to the threat of a whooping cough epidemic, Bulgaria has enacted temporary anti-epidemic measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease. The measures, which came into effect today and will remain in place until the end of July, include free PCR testing for diagnosis in key cities such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Pleven, and Stara Zagora.

Under the directive issued by the Minister of Health, individuals diagnosed with whooping cough and their contacts will be subject to prescribed isolation and treatment protocols, lasting until recovery but not exceeding 30 days. Additionally, heightened disinfection and ventilation measures will be implemented in kindergartens and schools where cases are reported, with daily symptom screenings for children and strict protocols for their reintegration into group settings.

Free laboratory testing for whooping cough will be available to individuals exhibiting clinical symptoms of the disease, with samples collected by healthcare providers and sent to designated laboratories in collaboration with health inspectorates in major cities. Moreover, immunization efforts have been intensified, with babies now eligible for vaccination against the infection at 6 weeks of age, along with the availability of pneumococcal vaccines.

In a proactive move to protect vulnerable populations, immunization programs targeting pregnant women have been initiated, offering vaccination opportunities based on geographic location. Interested individuals can access information on vaccination sites through the PlusMen website.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Whooping Cough, epidemic, measures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Decoding Bulgarian E-commerce: Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Social media platforms are currently the primary catalyst for e-commerce, with the engaging content created by marketers and modern methods of consumer interaction being pivotal factors for successful online trade worldwide

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04

Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy

Crime | May 10, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

New COVID-19 Variant Evades Vaccines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning regarding a new mutation of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, known as the FLiRT variants

Society » Health | May 10, 2024, Friday // 12:02

Bulgaria Expands Whooping Cough Vaccination Schedule: GPs Authorized to Immunize Newborns Earlier

Bulgaria has updated its immunization calendar, granting general practitioners the authority to administer whooping cough (pertussis) vaccines to newborns two weeks earlier than before, starting at six weeks after birth

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18

AstraZeneca Initiates Global Recall of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a significant move that reverberates across the global vaccination landscape, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has announced a worldwide recall of its COVID-19 vaccine

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU

Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, unveiled alarming findings regarding Bulgaria's COVID-19 mortality rates in 2021, shedding light on the nation's sobering position atop the EU's death rate chart

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 09:06

PM Dimitar Glavchev Ordered the Cancellation of the Council of Ministers' decision to Establish the Private Multiprofile Hospital in Sofia

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev ordered the cancellation of the Council of Ministers' decision to establish the private Mom and Me Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sofia, the government press service said on Saturday.

Society » Health | May 1, 2024, Wednesday // 19:05

Bulgaria to Launch Emergency Air Assistance by End of May

Bulgaria is set to establish its emergency air assistance service by the end of May, marking a significant step forward in the country's healthcare infrastructure

Society » Health | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria