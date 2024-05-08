Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE Secure Landslide Victory in North Macedonia Elections

After a decisive electoral triumph, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, representing VMRO-DPMNE, clinched victory in the second round of North Macedonia's presidential elections, defeating incumbent Stevo Pendarovski. Siljanovska vowed to serve as a president for all citizens and addressed key diplomatic issues, notably commenting on relations with neighboring Bulgaria.

"I cannot say that I consider the veto a tool for building good neighborliness with Bulgaria," Siljanovska remarked, signaling her approach towards regional diplomacy.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Pendarovski gracefully conceded defeat, extending congratulations to his opponent and expressing his unwavering commitment to a multi-ethnic North Macedonia integrated into Euro-Atlantic structures.

"The concept of a multi-ethnic Macedonia, fully integrated into Euro-Atlantic structures today, unfortunately, did not receive the support of the majority of citizens," Pendarovski acknowledged, reflecting on his vision for the country's future.

In tandem with the presidential race, VMRO-DPMNE secured a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, with party leader Hristijan Mickoski declaring triumph and initiating negotiations to form a governing coalition. Mickoski emphasized the need for a transparent and inclusive political process to address the nation's challenges effectively.

"With a convincing lead in parliamentary seats, VMRO-DPMNE is poised to form a new government for our Macedonia," Mickoski affirmed, highlighting the party's commitment to elevating political discourse and fostering national progress.

Preliminary results from the joint presidential and parliamentary elections revealed the distribution of mandates, with VMRO-DPMNE emerging as the dominant force, securing 58 seats in parliament. The SDSM coalition trailed behind with 19 seats, while the Albanian party DUI and the former Albanian opposition VLEN secured 18 and 13 mandates, respectively.

With a narrow margin needed for a majority, VMRO-DPMNE's Mickoski expressed readiness to engage in coalition talks with other political factions to establish a stable government swiftly. The election outcome reflects a significant shift in political dynamics, with SDSM experiencing a notable decrease in parliamentary representation compared to previous years.