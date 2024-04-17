Pleven Underwater: Cleanup Begins After Severe Downpour

In the aftermath of a relentless downpour that inundated Pleven overnight, the city awakens to a scene of widespread damage and disruption. Teams of the fire brigade are mobilized, tasked with assessing and addressing the aftermath of the deluge that wreaked havoc across the urban landscape. Despite the magnitude of the calamity, authorities have refrained from declaring a state of emergency, signaling a concerted effort to manage the crisis and restore normalcy.

Regional Governor Nikolay Abrashev, speaking to BNT, confirms that no casualties have been reported in populated areas. However, the scale of the damage is significant, with approximately 200 hail rockets striking the city, unleashing more than 40 liters of rainfall per square meter in less than 30 minutes. The overwhelmed sewer systems compounded the situation, exacerbating flooding in various parts of the city. While no major incidents are reported in surrounding villages, roadways bore the brunt of the storm, with one tree obstructing passage to the village of Yasen.

In the wake of the catastrophe, municipal services grapple with the aftermath, as plumbing crews work tirelessly to pump water from flooded structures and roadways. Mayor Valentin Hristov notes approximately 30 reports of damage filed in the regional city, with public transportation routes diverted to accommodate repairs to damaged infrastructure. St. "Pirot" emerges as one of the hardest-hit areas, with traffic restrictions imposed due to pavement damage.

Amidst the chaos, a lightning strike ignites a fire at the former cement plant, adding further urgency to the crisis response efforts. Director of the fire department, Commissioner Stanislav Atanasov, underscored the swift response of emergency services, highlighting the evacuation of individuals stranded in flooded vehicles across the city.