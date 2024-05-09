EU Agrees on Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood
Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy
In a pivotal decision with far-reaching implications, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the management of frozen Russian assets, paving the way for substantial support to be directed towards Ukraine. The agreement, announced by the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU, outlines the conditions under which interest accrued from these assets will be utilized for the benefit of Ukraine.
The text of the regulation awaits final approval by the Council, with the European Commission indicating that access to the funds could be granted as early as July. According to the agreed-upon terms, a significant portion – 90 percent – of the proceeds will be allocated to an EU-administered military aid fund for Ukraine. The remaining 10 percent will be designated to support Kyiv in other areas of need, as reported by four diplomatic sources to Reuters.
The decision comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the former facing severe economic sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to its aggression. In 2022 alone, financial assets belonging to Russia, totaling approximately 300 billion USD, were frozen by Ukraine's allies. Since then, efforts have been underway to find a legal framework that would allow for the utilization of these funds without provoking retaliatory action from Russia once the conflict subsides.
While the United States advocated for the seizure of the assets in their entirety, European leaders opted for a more cautious approach, citing concerns over potential destabilization of the euro and legal ramifications. Instead, Washington has proposed using the assets as collateral for loans to Ukraine, a suggestion met with resistance from European counterparts.
In response to the agreed-upon regulations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the significance of directing the funds towards bolstering security and stability in Ukraine and across Europe. The interest generated from Russian assets is projected to amount to between 15 billion and 20 billion euros by 2027, with an estimated 3 billion euros available for disbursement this year alone. The decision also entails a reduction in management fees charged by Belgian securities settlement house Euroclear, from 3% to 0.3%, freeing up additional resources for Ukraine.
