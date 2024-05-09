US Warns Israel: Arms Deliveries Halted in Response to Military Operation

In a significant development that underscores growing tensions in the Middle East, President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to Israel, announcing the halt of certain weapons deliveries if a military operation proceeds in the Palestinian territory of Rafah. The President's statement, made in an interview with CNN, marks a notable shift in US-Israeli relations and signals a willingness to hold Israel accountable for civilian casualties resulting from the use of American-supplied weaponry.

The Israeli military recently initiated a limited operation in Rafah, a coastal enclave where over 1 million Gaza residents seek refuge. While Israel has cited security concerns as justification for the operation, reports of civilian casualties have drawn condemnation from international observers and raised questions about the ethical use of military force.

President Biden's remarks represent his administration's first public admonition of Israel's actions in the ongoing conflict. The decision to halt arms deliveries underscores the United States' commitment to upholding human rights and minimizing civilian harm in conflict zones.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the Biden administration to take a stronger stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly in light of recent escalations and humanitarian crises. While the United States remains a staunch ally of Israel, Biden's willingness to leverage arms deliveries as a diplomatic tool signals a departure from previous administrations' approaches to the conflict.