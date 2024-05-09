As Europe Day dawns, it is intertwined with a solemn remembrance that echoes through history – the 79th anniversary of Victory Day over Nazi Germany. May 9th serves as a dual commemoration, celebrating both the ideals of European unity and the triumph of the Soviet Union in the Second World War.

Established by decree in 1945, Victory Day holds deep significance across former Soviet states, where it remains an official holiday. However, the nuances of its observance vary, reflecting the complexities of history and geopolitics. While Russia and select nations uphold May 9th as a non-working day, others, including the European Union and the United States, mark Victory over Germany Day on May 8th.

Despite differing dates, the essence of remembrance remains steadfast, honoring the sacrifice and heroism of those who fought against fascism. In Bulgaria, various political parties and organizations unite in solemn procession, paying homage to the anti-fascist resistance and frontline soldiers who liberated Europe from tyranny.

The "Immortal Regiment - Bulgaria" initiative underscores the universal tribute to ordinary individuals who played extraordinary roles in defeating fascism. Meanwhile, in Russia, military parades unfold, showcasing both historical relics and modern weaponry, symbolizing a nation's resilience and strength.

This year's parade in Moscow carries added significance as it coincides with President Vladimir Putin's fifth term in office, against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine. As the world reflects on the legacy of victory, it stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of courage, sacrifice, and unity in the face of adversity.

The commemoration of Victory Day intertwines with Europe Day, a celebration of unity and cooperation among European nations. This dual observance underscores the interconnectedness of history and the shared values that bind nations together.

While Victory Day serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made during the Second World War, Europe Day represents a vision for a peaceful and prosperous future. It commemorates the historic Schuman Declaration of 1950, which laid the groundwork for the European Union and promoted collaboration among European nations.

As Bulgaria and other European countries honor both occasions, they reaffirm their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, freedom, and solidarity. Through remembrance and celebration, they pay homage to the past while looking towards a brighter tomorrow.