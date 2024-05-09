Bulgaria Celebrates Europe Day

World » EU | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 08:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Celebrates Europe Day

Today, the 9th of May, marks a significant occasion across Europe as nations come together to celebrate Europe Day. Commemorating the historic Schuman Declaration of 1950, which laid the foundation for the modern European Union, this day serves as a reminder of the continent's journey towards unity and cooperation.

Europe Day, celebrated annually on May 9th, holds profound significance as a symbol of unity and peace across the continent. Originating from the historic Schuman Declaration in 1950, Europe Day commemorates the visionary proposal by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman to create a supranational entity, leading to the formation of the European Coal and Steel Community and laying the groundwork for the European Union. Beyond its historical roots, Europe Day serves as a reminder of the values of cooperation, solidarity, and diversity that define the European project. It is a day for reflection on the achievements of European integration, as well as a call to action for continued collaboration in addressing shared challenges and building a more prosperous and inclusive future for all citizens of Europe.

In Bulgaria, the festivities are set to unfold with solemnity and reverence. Head of State Rumen Radev, alongside Vice President Iliana Yotova, will lead the nation in honoring both Europe Day and the 79th anniversary of Victory over Nazism in the Second World War. The day begins with a poignant gesture as they lay flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Warrior, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

Following this solemn moment, attention turns to the celebration of European ideals and dialogue. A public discussion titled "European dialogue: Ideas for a better Europe" will take place at the National Student House in Sofia. This forum provides a platform for young Bulgarians to engage with European Parliament candidates, discussing topics ranging from the future of the European Union to peace, security, and sustainable development.

Diverse voices will be heard at the discussion, with candidates from various political parties participating, including GERB, BSP, DPS, WCC-DB, and the Green Movement. Organized by the National Confederation of Students, the European Youth Movement, and the Union of European Federalists, this event underscores the importance of fostering dialogue and engagement among Bulgaria's youth in shaping the future of Europe.

Beyond the capital, celebrations extend across the country. In Yambol, a military ritual and thanksgiving prayer will honor Europe Day and Victory over Nazism Day. Meanwhile, in the village of Zabardo, a unique peace monument crafted from military helmets will be unveiled, symbolizing unity and remembrance. The monument, created by sculptor Anton Urdajiev, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for peace and freedom.

Additionally, the "Immortal Regiment of Bulgaria" will pay homage to fallen heroes by laying flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Warrior and the monument to the Soviet Army in the Prince's Garden. These acts of remembrance uphold the spirit of solidarity and gratitude that defines Europe Day.

In the evening, the European Commission representation in Bulgaria will host a festive concert in the City Garden, marking both Europe Day and the 20th anniversary of the EU's largest enlargement. Meanwhile, cultural events such as the "Literary Europe" exhibition at the Metropolitan Library and the commencement of the new season of "Literary Routes" underscore the rich cultural tapestry that unites Europe.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Europe Day, Bulgaria, celebration, unity

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Decoding Bulgarian E-commerce: Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Social media platforms are currently the primary catalyst for e-commerce, with the engaging content created by marketers and modern methods of consumer interaction being pivotal factors for successful online trade worldwide

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04

Immunity at Play: Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Evades Drug Test Amidst Police Pursuit

In a late-night incident along Rakovski Street in the capital, six patrol cars and a vehicle from the General Directorate of the Gendarmerie were involved in pursuing a candidate for deputy

Crime | May 10, 2024, Friday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Nations Consider Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Spain, Ireland, and other EU nations are intending to acknowledge Palestine's statehood on May 21, as stated by Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign and security policy

World » EU | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:27

EU Agrees on Use of Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

In a pivotal decision with far-reaching implications, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the management of frozen Russian assets

World » EU | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 09:03

May 8th: Europe Marks Victory Day Over Nazi Germany

Across Europe, May 8th is celebrated as Victory Day, commemorating the Allied triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II

World » EU | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 14:37

Sweden Ready for Eurovision Despite Protests and Security Measures

Swedish police assure that Eurovision fans need not be concerned about safety despite heightened tensions due to recent conflict in Gaza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Bulgaria Absent from Eurovision 2024 as Competition Kicks Off

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony in the picturesque Swedish city of Malmö, marking the start of the highly anticipated music extravaganza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

European Nations on High Alert Amid Russian Sabotage Threats

European intelligence agencies are on high alert as they warn of potential aggressive actions by Russia, including bombings, sabotage, and infrastructure damage across the continent.

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria