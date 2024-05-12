Weather in Bulgaria: More Showers and Thunderstorms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 9, 2024, Thursday // 08:15
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: More Showers and Thunderstorms @Pixabay

May 9 brings a mixed bag of atmospheric phenomena, with isolated rain showers dominating the western regions and the looming possibility of thunderstorms in the southwest. Residents are advised to brace themselves for a day of weather-related surprises.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a yellow code for significant rainfall for 11 areas in Western Bulgaria today.

In the western parts of the country, from the capital Sofia to the northwestern regions, the day begins with moderate to strong east-northeasterly winds. Temperatures take a dip, signaling a noticeable decrease in daytime warmth. Highs range from 15°C in the northwest to 16°C in Sofia, offering a cool respite amidst the changing climate.

Along the picturesque Black Sea coast, a different scene unfolds. Overcast skies set the stage for rain showers, particularly in the southern stretches of the coastline. The winds shift to a northeasterly direction, blowing moderately to strongly throughout the day. Despite the dreary weather, temperatures hover between 16°C and 18°C, inviting coastal residents and visitors to embrace the maritime charm, albeit with an umbrella in hand.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's majestic mountains paint a contrasting picture. Cloaked in clouds, the mountainous terrain experiences its own meteorological drama. Rain showers punctuated by snow showers above 2,500 meters blanket the landscape, with the western regions bearing the brunt of the precipitation. Thunderstorms rumble ominously in the southwestern reaches, adding an element of unpredictability to the day. As the winds pick up speed, ranging from moderate to strong in an east-northeasterly direction, mountain dwellers and adventurers must exercise caution amidst the changing conditions. Highs fluctuate, offering a chilly 11°C at 1,200 meters and a brisk 5°C at the lofty altitude of 2,000 meters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, rain, thunderstorms

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Seaside Struggle: Shortage of Lifeguards and Medics Threatens Summer Season

The seaside resorts of Bulgaria are facing an urgent shortage of lifeguards and medical personnel, exacerbated by new regulations mandating a higher presence of medical specialists at rescue stations

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Projections Show 9.3% Salary Rise for Bulgarian Workers in 2024

The Ministry of Finance anticipates a 9.3% increase in wages for Bulgarian businesses this year, as outlined in the latest Convergent Program of Bulgaria

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Decoding Bulgarian E-commerce: Consumer Behavior and Market Dynamics

Social media platforms are currently the primary catalyst for e-commerce, with the engaging content created by marketers and modern methods of consumer interaction being pivotal factors for successful online trade worldwide

Business | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May

Politics | May 11, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Eurostat Report: Bulgaria Among Few EU States Witnessing Coffee Price Hike in 2024

In March 2024, the annual increase in the consumer price of coffee in the EU decelerated to 1%, a notable slowdown compared to March 2023, when it surged by 13.5%

Society | May 10, 2024, Friday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Sunny Spells and Occasional Rain

On May 11, the weather is expected to be predominantly sunny, with heavier cloud cover anticipated in the East and South during the morning hours

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine and Rising Temperatures Ahead

According to Professor Georgi Rachev, a Bulgarian climatologist speaking on bTV, Bulgaria can expect an abundance of sunshine with no rainfall until Sunday afternoon

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Clouds Across the Country

As Bulgarians gear up for the day ahead, weather forecasts paint a picture of mixed conditions across the country for May 10

Society » Environment | May 10, 2024, Friday // 08:30

Weather in Bulgaria: Brace for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Bulgaria is on high alert as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issues a Yellow Alert for impending heavy rain and thunderstorms across Western, Central, and Southeastern regions on May 8

Society » Environment | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:11

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine and Thunderstorms

Brace yourselves for a blend of sunshine, scattered clouds, and the occasional rumble of thunder in Bulgaria today

Society » Environment | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 08:13

May Weather Rollercoaster: Bulgaria's Temperature Swings and Precipitation Patterns

As Bulgaria transitions into May, meteorologists predict a rollercoaster of temperatures, ranging from autumnal lows to summery highs across the country.

Society » Environment | May 1, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria