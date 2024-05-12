Weather in Bulgaria: More Showers and Thunderstorms

May 9 brings a mixed bag of atmospheric phenomena, with isolated rain showers dominating the western regions and the looming possibility of thunderstorms in the southwest. Residents are advised to brace themselves for a day of weather-related surprises.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a yellow code for significant rainfall for 11 areas in Western Bulgaria today.

In the western parts of the country, from the capital Sofia to the northwestern regions, the day begins with moderate to strong east-northeasterly winds. Temperatures take a dip, signaling a noticeable decrease in daytime warmth. Highs range from 15°C in the northwest to 16°C in Sofia, offering a cool respite amidst the changing climate.

Along the picturesque Black Sea coast, a different scene unfolds. Overcast skies set the stage for rain showers, particularly in the southern stretches of the coastline. The winds shift to a northeasterly direction, blowing moderately to strongly throughout the day. Despite the dreary weather, temperatures hover between 16°C and 18°C, inviting coastal residents and visitors to embrace the maritime charm, albeit with an umbrella in hand.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's majestic mountains paint a contrasting picture. Cloaked in clouds, the mountainous terrain experiences its own meteorological drama. Rain showers punctuated by snow showers above 2,500 meters blanket the landscape, with the western regions bearing the brunt of the precipitation. Thunderstorms rumble ominously in the southwestern reaches, adding an element of unpredictability to the day. As the winds pick up speed, ranging from moderate to strong in an east-northeasterly direction, mountain dwellers and adventurers must exercise caution amidst the changing conditions. Highs fluctuate, offering a chilly 11°C at 1,200 meters and a brisk 5°C at the lofty altitude of 2,000 meters.