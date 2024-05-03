Ryanair Expands Operations from Bulgaria with 5 New Destinations

Ryanair has announced plans to base its fourth aircraft at Sofia Airport and introduce flights to five new destinations this summer season.

The airline's expansion will see the addition of routes to Valencia, Alicante, Bristol, Copenhagen, and Skiathos, bringing the total number of destinations served by Ryanair from Sofia to 40.

The decision to invest further in Bulgaria was revealed during a joint briefing by Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, the airport's concessionaire, and Alicja Wojcik-Golebiowska, Ryanair's Manager for Central and Eastern Europe, as reported by BTA.

Ryanair's commitment to the Bulgarian market includes an investment of 100 million euros, with projections indicating an increase of 350,000 passengers annually on the airline's routes to and from Sofia Airport. This significant boost in passenger traffic represents a 23% surge compared to the previous year and is expected to have positive socio-economic implications, including job creation.

Currently, Ryanair operates at four airports in Bulgaria, namely Sofia, Varna, Burgas, and Plovdiv, collectively serving over three million passengers per year.

The airline's expansion underscores its confidence in the Bulgarian market and its commitment to providing travelers with a diverse range of destinations and convenient travel options.