Ryanair Expands Operations from Bulgaria with 5 New Destinations
Ryanair has announced plans to base its fourth aircraft at Sofia Airport and introduce flights to five new destinations this summer season.
The airline's expansion will see the addition of routes to Valencia, Alicante, Bristol, Copenhagen, and Skiathos, bringing the total number of destinations served by Ryanair from Sofia to 40.
The decision to invest further in Bulgaria was revealed during a joint briefing by Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, the airport's concessionaire, and Alicja Wojcik-Golebiowska, Ryanair's Manager for Central and Eastern Europe, as reported by BTA.
Ryanair's commitment to the Bulgarian market includes an investment of 100 million euros, with projections indicating an increase of 350,000 passengers annually on the airline's routes to and from Sofia Airport. This significant boost in passenger traffic represents a 23% surge compared to the previous year and is expected to have positive socio-economic implications, including job creation.
Currently, Ryanair operates at four airports in Bulgaria, namely Sofia, Varna, Burgas, and Plovdiv, collectively serving over three million passengers per year.
The airline's expansion underscores its confidence in the Bulgarian market and its commitment to providing travelers with a diverse range of destinations and convenient travel options.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Wizz Air is Expanding its Holiday Network from Bulgaria with a New Route: From Sofia to Heraklion
Passengers can now book tickets for attractions, museums, tours, sports matches, live events and theater performances through the Wizz Air website and app
Bulgaria Air Offers Seasonal Flights to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga
It's that time of year when the sun rises earlier, the days are warmer, and the desire for rest and adventure calls more and more often
Direct Low-Cost Flights Connect Istanbul and Sofia
In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity between Turkey and Bulgaria, the launch of direct flights between Istanbul and Sofia marks a milestone in air travel
Bulgarian Travel Abroad Surges: Turkey, Greece, and Romania Top Destinations
In March, there was a significant uptick in Bulgarians traveling abroad, marking a 19.1% increase from the previous year, amounting to 679.1 thousand trips
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
The director of "SOF Connect," the airport's concessionaire, stated to BNR that Sofia Airport anticipates accommodating 7.4 million passengers this year
Optimistic Outlook: Ministry of Tourism Forecasts Successful Summer Season in Bulgaria
Along the Southern Black Sea coast, preparations are in full swing for a successful and peaceful summer season, as confirmed by Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev following discussions with local authorities and control institutions