Major International Conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" Will Take Place on May 14 in Sofia

Bulgaria: Major International Conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" Will Take Place on May 14 in Sofia

The event will bring together esteemed local and international leaders such as Wolfgang Schüssel, former Chancellor of Austria

When will Bulgaria become part of the Eurozone - key state leaders from Bulgaria and other EU member states will try to answer this question at the first-ever conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, when?". It will take place on May 14 in Sofia with guests such as Dimitar Glavchev, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, and proven specialists from Eurozone countries who will discuss the challenges and prospects in front of Bulgaria during the introduction of the euro. The event will cover a wide range of topics of an economic, financial, and business nature related to Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone. Those who wish to attend should register in advance on the conference's official website here.

The event itself will start at 9:30 a.m. on May 14, 2024 in the Sofia Balkan Palace Hotel, Royal Hall. It will provide a key platform to promote dialogue and cooperation between the participants in order to ensure Bulgaria's smooth transition to the Eurozone. Experts from the eurozone member states will discuss the prospects and challenges facing the country in the introduction of the euro, offering in-depth analyses, good practices and applicable strategies.

The event is organized in partnership between the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria (AHCB), the Bulgarian CFA Association and the Association of Banks in Bulgaria (ABB).

"The adoption of the euro is an important moment in the economic and financial history of Bulgaria, which requires tangible and long-term strategies for a successful transition and stability. The purpose of the event, which we are organizing jointly with AHCB and ABB, is to support the immediate and smooth introduction of the euro and the strengthening of the country's status as a reliable and integrated partner of the European and global financial markets," said Nikolay Vasilev, president of the Bulgarian CFA Association and former Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The program of the event includes two main panels that will focus on the political and social implications, as well as the economic and financial prospects before and after accession, analyzing successful examples of European countries that have already adopted the euro as their national currency. Their experience in the field will be shared by key figures such as: Wolfgang Schüssel, former Chancellor of Austria, Joseph Muscat, former Prime Minister of Malta and MEP, Adrian Nastase, former Prime Minister of Romania, Michalis Sarris, former Minister of Finance of Cyprus, as well as George Zanias, former finance minister of Greece.

The event is being held with the support of the general partner Postbank, the main partners Samsung Store, "Georgiev, Todorov and Co." and South Market Fund Management, as well as the partners UniCredit Bulbank, Boyanov & Co, Expat Capital and M3 Communications Group, Inc. Media partners are BNT, Euronews, Bloomberg TV, 24 chasa, Trud, Manager, Investor.bg, Dir.bg, Econ.bg, Novinite.bg and SeeNews.

