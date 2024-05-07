Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, in the context of the war in Ukraine, Moscow issued a stern warning to France, cautioning that any deployment of French troops to Ukraine would make them legitimate targets for the Russian military.

The warning comes in response to recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine if Russian forces breached the front line and Ukrainian authorities requested assistance.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Macron's rhetoric, emphasizing that the presence of French soldiers in the conflict zone would inevitably lead to their targeting by Russian armed forces. Zakharova cited an increase in French casualties on the battlefield in Ukraine as evidence of the risks involved.

Furthermore, Zakharova criticized Macron's stance as contrary to the sentiments of many European Union and NATO allies, as well as the majority of French citizens. Despite domestic opposition, Macron appears determined to assert France's role in the conflict, portraying himself as a defender of liberal democracy.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Paris of perpetuating the "myth" of a Russian military threat to Europe to justify its interventionist policies. In response to perceived threats from France, Britain, and the United States, Russia announced plans for a military exercise involving the use of tactical nuclear weapons.