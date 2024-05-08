Bulgarian PM Sets Sights on Euro Adoption by 2025 in Meeting with Ambassadors
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev outlined Bulgaria's aspirations to adopt the euro by 2025 during a meeting with ambassadors from EU member states, the US, the UK, and Switzerland. The caretaker government emphasized its commitment to ensuring fair and democratic elections while simultaneously pursuing key international policy goals.
Glavchev underscored the government's dedication to advancing Bulgaria's integration into the European Union and international organizations. Alongside accession to the Schengen area and membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Sofia's paramount objective is to join the Eurozone by 2025. The prime minister expressed hope for support from Eurozone members to facilitate this process.
The meeting delved into broader geopolitical discussions, including security dynamics in the Black Sea region and ongoing developments in Ukraine and the Middle East. These topics reflect Bulgaria's engagement with regional and global affairs, highlighting its commitment to promoting stability and cooperation in key strategic areas.
