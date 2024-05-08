May 8th: Europe Marks Victory Day Over Nazi Germany

World » EU | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 14:37
Bulgaria: May 8th: Europe Marks Victory Day Over Nazi Germany @Wikimedia Commons

Across Europe, May 8th is celebrated as Victory Day, commemorating the Allied triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II. This significant historical event holds deep meaning for many nations, symbolizing the end of one of the darkest chapters in human history.

On May 8, 1945, Germany surrendered, signaling the culmination of years of brutal conflict and the beginning of a new era of peace. Former Allies in Western Europe and the United States observe this day with reverence and solemnity, paying tribute to the countless lives lost and sacrifices made during the war.

However, it's important to note that while much of Europe marks Victory Day on May 8, the celebration differs in Russia and most former republics of the USSR and the Eastern Bloc, including Bulgaria, where it is observed on May 9. This disparity stems from the intricacies of Germany's surrender process.

The capitulation of the Third Reich was signed on May 7, but it only came into effect late in the evening of May 8. The initial signing took place at 2:41 a.m. CET on May 7, with the agreement taking effect at 11:01 p.m. CET on May 8. However, at the insistence of the USSR, the capitulation was re-signed, delaying its implementation. This re-signing occurred at 22:43 CET on May 8, which corresponds to 23:43 Eastern European time, but it was already May 9 in Moscow when the agreement was finalized at 00:43.

For Bulgaria, Victory Day holds particular significance. On September 8, 1944, Bulgaria, previously aligned with the Axis powers, declared war on Nazi Germany. Consequently, the Bulgarian army fought against the Germans as part of the Third Ukrainian Front until the war's end. Despite Bulgaria's contributions to the Allied efforts, the country was not recognized as a co-belligerent and faced the challenges of post-war reconstruction as a defeated nation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: victory day, europe, Nazi Germany, commemoration

Related Articles:

European Nations on High Alert Amid Russian Sabotage Threats

European intelligence agencies are on high alert as they warn of potential aggressive actions by Russia, including bombings, sabotage, and infrastructure damage across the continent.

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Six-Day European Tour: China's President Xi Jinping Seeks to Cement Ties Amidst Rising Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is embarking on a six-day tour of Europe amidst escalating trade tensions with the European Union and concerns over China's support for Russia. The trip, Xi's first to the continent since 2019, includes visits to France, Serbi

World » EU | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:45

Emmanuel Macron Issues Warning to Europe, Urges Strategic Reboot

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning to Europe, urging the continent to confront the challenges of a rapidly changing world

World » EU | April 25, 2024, Thursday // 14:13

Victory Day Celebrations Curtailed in Russia Amid Security Concerns

As Russia prepares to mark Victory Day, commemorating the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II, festivities are set to be scaled back for the second consecutive year due to security threats linked to the war in Ukraine and recent acts of terrorism

World » Russia | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:07

Historic Levels: EU Gas Storage Facilities at 58% Capacity

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson stated that by the conclusion of the previous month, gas reserves across the EU had reached a historical peak for this time of year, standing at 58% capacity

World » EU | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:39

Europe Natural Gas Prices Surge to EUR 29/MWh Following Russian Attack on Ukrainian Facility

Natural gas prices in Europe experienced a significant spike, surpassing 2% to reach 29 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Monday

Business » Energy | March 25, 2024, Monday // 19:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Sweden Ready for Eurovision Despite Protests and Security Measures

Swedish police assure that Eurovision fans need not be concerned about safety despite heightened tensions due to recent conflict in Gaza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Bulgaria Absent from Eurovision 2024 as Competition Kicks Off

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony in the picturesque Swedish city of Malmö, marking the start of the highly anticipated music extravaganza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

European Nations on High Alert Amid Russian Sabotage Threats

European intelligence agencies are on high alert as they warn of potential aggressive actions by Russia, including bombings, sabotage, and infrastructure damage across the continent.

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Six-Day European Tour: China's President Xi Jinping Seeks to Cement Ties Amidst Rising Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping is embarking on a six-day tour of Europe amidst escalating trade tensions with the European Union and concerns over China's support for Russia. The trip, Xi's first to the continent since 2019, includes visits to France, Serbi

World » EU | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:45

Germany Urges Swift EU Accession for Western Balkan Countries

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has issued a compelling call for the expedited integration of candidate countries from the Western Balkans into the European Union

World » EU | April 29, 2024, Monday // 12:46

Macron Sparks Debate Over France's Role in Nuclear Weapons Discussion

French President Emmanuel Macron has ignited controversy by calling for France's nuclear arsenal to be integrated into the European defense discourse

World » EU | April 29, 2024, Monday // 10:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria