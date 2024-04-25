Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership: Presidents Sign Declaration

The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations. This momentous agreement underscores the growing ties and shared interests between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

The declaration emphasizes Azerbaijan's pivotal role as a key partner in Bulgaria's energy landscape, particularly in the realm of gas supply diversification. President Radev lauded Azerbaijan's substantial contribution to enhancing Bulgaria's energy security, highlighting the critical connection of the southern gas pipeline to Central and Eastern Europe. This milestone not only aligns with the European Commission's energy security objectives but also marks a significant step in implementing the strategic agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

President Radev's visit to Baku, marking his fourth meeting with President Aliyev in the past two years, underscores the mutual focus on energy cooperation and gas supplies from the Asian side. Given that gas supplies from Azerbaijan currently constitute half of Bulgaria's consumption, this partnership holds immense strategic importance for both nations.

During President Radev's visit, the signing of an agreement between the national air carriers of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan is anticipated. This agreement will pave the way for the establishment of regular air routes between the two countries, facilitating greater connectivity and fostering closer ties across various sectors.