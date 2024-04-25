Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership: Presidents Sign Declaration
The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations. This momentous agreement underscores the growing ties and shared interests between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.
The declaration emphasizes Azerbaijan's pivotal role as a key partner in Bulgaria's energy landscape, particularly in the realm of gas supply diversification. President Radev lauded Azerbaijan's substantial contribution to enhancing Bulgaria's energy security, highlighting the critical connection of the southern gas pipeline to Central and Eastern Europe. This milestone not only aligns with the European Commission's energy security objectives but also marks a significant step in implementing the strategic agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan.
President Radev's visit to Baku, marking his fourth meeting with President Aliyev in the past two years, underscores the mutual focus on energy cooperation and gas supplies from the Asian side. Given that gas supplies from Azerbaijan currently constitute half of Bulgaria's consumption, this partnership holds immense strategic importance for both nations.
During President Radev's visit, the signing of an agreement between the national air carriers of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan is anticipated. This agreement will pave the way for the establishment of regular air routes between the two countries, facilitating greater connectivity and fostering closer ties across various sectors.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The US Condemns Houthis for Abducting Bulgarian Sailors
Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs, criticized the Yemeni Houthis for their inhumane actions in capturing merchant ships, including the "Galaxy Leader"
50 Years Ago: China Launches Bulgarian Language Radio Broadcasts
In a testament to enduring friendship, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China
Italy Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Membership: Presidents Discuss Enhanced Cooperation
Italy has thrown its weight behind Bulgaria's bid for full-fledged membership in the Schengen area, affirming its steadfast support during Italian President Sergio Mattarella's two-day visit to Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Denkov Engaged in Diplomatic Talks with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British Ambassadors
In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to its European aspirations and tackling corruption, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held a crucial meeting with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British ambassadors
US Ambassador Expresses Disappointment Over Bulgarian Government Formation Stalemate
In a statement that underscores the United States' keen interest in Bulgaria's political landscape, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten expressed disappointment at the failure of negotiations to form a government in the country
Nathaniel Copsey Appointed as British Ambassador to Bulgaria
Nathaniel Copsey has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, succeeding Rob Dixon, announced the British Embassy