Bulgaria: Bulgaria Expands Whooping Cough Vaccination Schedule: GPs Authorized to Immunize Newborns Earlier @Pexels

Bulgaria has updated its immunization calendar, granting general practitioners the authority to administer whooping cough (pertussis) vaccines to newborns two weeks earlier than before, starting at six weeks after birth. This significant change was officially announced in today's edition of the State Gazette, marking a pivotal step in safeguarding infants against whooping cough.

According to the amended schedule, the subsequent doses of the combined vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough will also be administered earlier, with vaccinations scheduled at 10 and 14 weeks of age, respectively. These adjustments aim to optimize the timing of immunizations, ensuring timely protection against preventable diseases for infants.

Moreover, the revised guidelines extend the recommendation for whooping cough immunization to individuals born before January 1, 2008, who have not received a pertussis vaccine within the past 5 to 10 years. This proactive approach underscores the importance of maintaining immunity against whooping cough, especially among vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, the updated recommendations emphasize the importance of pertussis vaccination for pregnant women, advising immunization between the 27th and 36th weeks of pregnancy. By prioritizing maternal immunization, Bulgaria aims to provide passive protection to newborns during the critical early stages of life.

Additionally, the revised guidelines extend pertussis vaccination recommendations to elderly individuals who are in close contact with infants up to 1 year old. Recognizing the heightened risk of transmission within this demographic, the authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of whooping cough and safeguard vulnerable populations.

