Plovdiv Surpasses Varna to Become Second Most Populous Municipality in Bulgaria
Recent data released by the National Statistical Institute reveals significant shifts in the population rankings of Bulgaria's municipalities, with Plovdiv emerging as the new second most populous municipality, surpassing Varna. While the capital municipality retains its position as the largest in terms of population, Plovdiv's rise to second place reflects changing demographic trends across the country.
According to the statistics compiled from 2014 to 2023, Burgas maintains its position as the fourth most populous municipality, while Stara Zagora overtakes Ruse to claim fifth place. Notably, Kardzhali experiences a substantial jump in the rankings, ascending from 19th to 16th place, indicative of demographic changes in the region.
As of December 31, 2023, data indicates the presence of 201 settlements without a single inhabitant, with the highest concentration found in the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, and Kardzhali. Additionally, 1,453 villages, constituting 27.6% of settlements, are home to populations ranging from 1 to 49 people. Interestingly, six cities boast populations exceeding 100,000 individuals, collectively accommodating 35.2% of the country's population.
These population dynamics underscore the evolving landscape of Bulgaria's municipalities and the varying degrees of urbanization and depopulation experienced across different regions. As cities like Plovdiv ascend in population rankings, attention shifts to understanding the underlying factors driving these demographic shifts and their implications for future development and resource allocation.
