National Inter-agency Taskforce Established for Coordination of Upcoming Elections in Bulgaria

In preparation for the highly anticipated 2-in-1 elections to the European and Bulgarian parliaments scheduled for June 9, a significant step was taken on Wednesday with the establishment of a National Inter-agency Taskforce (NIT). This taskforce, composed of key governmental bodies including the prosecution service, the Interior Ministry, and the State Agency for National Security (SANS), aims to streamline efforts and ensure a coordinated approach to election-related matters.

The founding order, signed by acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafaov, caretaker Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, and SANS Chair Plamen Tonchev, marks a crucial milestone in the preparation process. According to reports from the prosecution service, the order outlines the specific roles and responsibilities of the three institutions within the NIT framework, emphasizing the protection of citizens' political rights and the swift response to electoral offenses.

Heading the NIT is Deputy Prosecutor General Elena Karakasheva, supported by a team of experts from the Supreme Prosecution Office, the acting Interior Ministry Secretary General Dimitar Kangaldzhiev, National Police Director Atanas Ilkov, and a deputy chair from SANS, among others. Together, they will oversee the coordination efforts throughout the entirety of the election process, from the campaign period to polling day and beyond, up to 30 days after the announcement of the final election results by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

One of the primary functions of the NIT is to facilitate communication and information sharing among relevant stakeholders, including the CEC and regional inter-agency taskforces. Additionally, the taskforce will collect and analyze data related to electoral activities, enabling informed decision-making and proactive measures to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time such a taskforce has been assembled, as a similar initiative was successfully implemented for the local elections held in the autumn of 2023. Building on past experiences and leveraging the expertise of multiple agencies, the NIT is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and transparent conduct of the upcoming elections.