National Inter-agency Taskforce Established for Coordination of Upcoming Elections in Bulgaria
In preparation for the highly anticipated 2-in-1 elections to the European and Bulgarian parliaments scheduled for June 9, a significant step was taken on Wednesday with the establishment of a National Inter-agency Taskforce (NIT). This taskforce, composed of key governmental bodies including the prosecution service, the Interior Ministry, and the State Agency for National Security (SANS), aims to streamline efforts and ensure a coordinated approach to election-related matters.
The founding order, signed by acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafaov, caretaker Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, and SANS Chair Plamen Tonchev, marks a crucial milestone in the preparation process. According to reports from the prosecution service, the order outlines the specific roles and responsibilities of the three institutions within the NIT framework, emphasizing the protection of citizens' political rights and the swift response to electoral offenses.
Heading the NIT is Deputy Prosecutor General Elena Karakasheva, supported by a team of experts from the Supreme Prosecution Office, the acting Interior Ministry Secretary General Dimitar Kangaldzhiev, National Police Director Atanas Ilkov, and a deputy chair from SANS, among others. Together, they will oversee the coordination efforts throughout the entirety of the election process, from the campaign period to polling day and beyond, up to 30 days after the announcement of the final election results by the Central Election Commission (CEC).
One of the primary functions of the NIT is to facilitate communication and information sharing among relevant stakeholders, including the CEC and regional inter-agency taskforces. Additionally, the taskforce will collect and analyze data related to electoral activities, enabling informed decision-making and proactive measures to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first time such a taskforce has been assembled, as a similar initiative was successfully implemented for the local elections held in the autumn of 2023. Building on past experiences and leveraging the expertise of multiple agencies, the NIT is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and transparent conduct of the upcoming elections.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian PM Sets Sights on Euro Adoption by 2025 in Meeting with Ambassadors
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev outlined Bulgaria's aspirations to adopt the euro by 2025 during a meeting with ambassadors from EU member states, the US, the UK, and Switzerland
Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership: Presidents Sign Declaration
The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations
Survey Reveals Electoral Trends in Bulgaria: GERB Dominates, WCC-DB Faces Significant Decline
A survey conducted by "Alpha Research" has unveiled significant shifts in Bulgaria's political landscape ahead of the highly anticipated National Assembly election
PM Glavchev: Bulgaria Affirms Unwavering Support for Ukraine
In a display of solidarity amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges, Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev of Bulgaria engaged in a pivotal video conference with Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.
Notorious Bulgarian Gambling Mogul Vasil Bozhkov Released from House Arrest
In a recent judicial decision that has stirred public interest, former gambling mogul, businessman, and politician, Vasil Bozhkov, has been released from house arrest by the Sofia City Court
Several Bulgarian Political Parties Finalize their Candidate Lists for the Upcoming 2-in-1 Elections
With the national and European Parliament elections drawing near, Bulgarian political parties are making significant strides in finalizing their candidate lists