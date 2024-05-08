Boeing 763 Plane Crash-Landed at Istanbul Airport with Loose Landing Gear

A FedEx cargo plane encountered a tense situation on Wednesday as it executed a belly landing at Istanbul Airport, following a malfunction of its landing gear.

The Boeing 763 cargo aircraft, which was operating the Paris-Istanbul route, experienced issues with its landing gears mid-flight, prompting the crew to request permission for a belly landing from the control tower at Istanbul Airport.

In response, the airport swiftly initiated emergency protocols, dispatching the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Service teams to the runway in anticipation of the challenging landing.

The plane belonging to the American postal company Fedex was on a flight from Paris. It landed only at the second attempt and "pecked" its nose into the runway. There were no casualties. pic.twitter.com/d1OsgUrxVq — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 8, 2024

Despite the gravity of the situation, the skilled crew managed to execute a successful belly landing, bringing the aircraft down safely without any reported injuries to the crew or damage to the cargo.

The incident occurred on Runway 16R at Istanbul Airport, leading to the temporary closure of the runway to facilitate the removal of the aircraft from the scene.

As investigations into the cause of the landing gear malfunction continue, authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations at the airport.