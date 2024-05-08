Boeing 763 Plane Crash-Landed at Istanbul Airport with Loose Landing Gear
A FedEx cargo plane encountered a tense situation on Wednesday as it executed a belly landing at Istanbul Airport, following a malfunction of its landing gear.
The Boeing 763 cargo aircraft, which was operating the Paris-Istanbul route, experienced issues with its landing gears mid-flight, prompting the crew to request permission for a belly landing from the control tower at Istanbul Airport.
In response, the airport swiftly initiated emergency protocols, dispatching the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Service teams to the runway in anticipation of the challenging landing.
A Boeing 767 cargo plane crash-landed at Istanbul airport with a loose landing gear— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 8, 2024
The plane belonging to the American postal company Fedex was on a flight from Paris. It landed only at the second attempt and "pecked" its nose into the runway. There were no casualties. pic.twitter.com/d1OsgUrxVq
Despite the gravity of the situation, the skilled crew managed to execute a successful belly landing, bringing the aircraft down safely without any reported injuries to the crew or damage to the cargo.
The incident occurred on Runway 16R at Istanbul Airport, leading to the temporary closure of the runway to facilitate the removal of the aircraft from the scene.
As investigations into the cause of the landing gear malfunction continue, authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations at the airport.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russian Foreign Ministry Warns France: Sending Troops to Ukraine Risks Becoming Targets
Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, in the context of the war in Ukraine, Moscow issued a stern warning to France, cautioning that any deployment of French troops to Ukraine would make them legitimate targets for the Russian military
Russian Forces Seize Two Villages in Ukraine
Russian forces have seized control of two villages in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry
May 8th: Europe Marks Victory Day Over Nazi Germany
Across Europe, May 8th is celebrated as Victory Day, commemorating the Allied triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II
Lithuania Considers Sending Soldiers to Ukraine
Lithuania is contemplating sending its soldiers to Ukraine for a training mission, signaling its willingness to bolster military support for its neighbor amidst escalating tensions with Russia
Ukraine Under Fire: Russian Attacks Target Kyiv and Lviv
Heightened tensions grip Ukraine as Russian airstrikes target key cities, with both the capital Kyiv and western hub Lviv bearing the brunt of nocturnal attacks
Chinese President Xi Jinping's Visit to Serbia: Strengthening Balkan Ties Amidst Economic Focus
The Serbian capital of Belgrade welcomes a significant diplomatic guest as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a pivotal visit, marking the second leg of his European tour.