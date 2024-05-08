Ukraine Under Fire: Russian Attacks Target Kyiv and Lviv

World » UKRAINE | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:37
Bulgaria: Ukraine Under Fire: Russian Attacks Target Kyiv and Lviv

Heightened tensions grip Ukraine as Russian airstrikes target key cities, with both the capital Kyiv and western hub Lviv bearing the brunt of nocturnal attacks.

Reports from the Ukrainian army indicate drone strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Vinnytsia regions during the early hours of the night, triggering alarms in Kherson and Mykolaiv. An energy facility in Poltava was struck, igniting a fire, though initial reports suggest no casualties. Subsequently, rocket attacks rocked Kyiv and Lviv, prompting the activation of air defense systems around the capital, while explosions reverberated in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces retaliated, targeting an oil base near the Russian-controlled city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. The assault sparked a fire, resulting in five injuries, as confirmed by local administration authorities under Moscow's purview.

The intensification of hostilities in Ukraine's Donbas region has raised alarms since mid-April, with Russian forces making significant territorial gains and posing a direct threat to the strategic Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka road, according to reports from AFP.

Against this backdrop of escalating violence, Bulgaria reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine, as Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev affirms in a video conference with Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal Discussions encompass Ukraine's military requirements, including artillery weaponry, shells, and air defense systems, underscoring Bulgaria's commitment to bolstering its ally's defense capabilities.

In a coordinated response, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signals readiness to engage in talks regarding the deployment of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine following discussions with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

