PM Glavchev: Bulgaria Affirms Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Politics | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:15
Bulgaria: PM Glavchev: Bulgaria Affirms Unwavering Support for Ukraine @Council of Ministers

In a display of solidarity amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges, Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev of Bulgaria engaged in a pivotal video conference with Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. The exchange, which took place on Tuesday, underscored Bulgaria's steadfast commitment to bolstering Ukraine across multiple fronts.

According to the press center of the Council of Ministers, Glavchev reiterated Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine, spanning political, financial, military, humanitarian, and diplomatic realms since the outset of the conflict. Emphasizing Bulgaria's stance on upholding Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, Glavchev conveyed a message of solidarity and collaboration.

Expressing gratitude, Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal acknowledged Bulgaria's consistent backing, extending appreciation on behalf of the Ukrainian populace. Glavchev, in turn, affirmed his participation in the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference slated for early June in Berlin. The conference aims to galvanize global support for Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction, reform, and modernization efforts in the wake of Russian aggression.

Highlighting Bulgaria's proactive engagement, Glavchev announced the attendance of Bulgarian business representatives at the Berlin conference, signaling a multifaceted approach to supporting Ukraine's recovery agenda. Moreover, Glavchev voiced endorsement for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, endorsing a conceptual framework aimed at achieving lasting peace and preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Beyond geopolitical ties, discussions also underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between Bulgaria and Ukraine, with a nod to the sizable Bulgarian diaspora in Ukraine numbering approximately 200,000 individuals.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Ukraine, solidarity, support.

Related Articles:

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns France: Sending Troops to Ukraine Risks Becoming Targets

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, in the context of the war in Ukraine, Moscow issued a stern warning to France, cautioning that any deployment of French troops to Ukraine would make them legitimate targets for the Russian military

World » Russia | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Major International Conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" Will Take Place on May 14 in Sofia

The event will bring together esteemed local and international leaders such as Wolfgang Schüssel, former Chancellor of Austria

Business | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28

Bulgarian PM Sets Sights on Euro Adoption by 2025 in Meeting with Ambassadors

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev outlined Bulgaria's aspirations to adopt the euro by 2025 during a meeting with ambassadors from EU member states, the US, the UK, and Switzerland

Politics | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Russian Forces Seize Two Villages in Ukraine

Russian forces have seized control of two villages in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry

World » Ukraine | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 16:01

Rampant Theft Plagues Bulgarian Retailers: Record Losses Reported

The Bulgarian Retail Association (BRA) sounded the alarm over a staggering increase in theft incidents across commercial establishments, marking a concerning trend for retailers nationwide

Crime | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Air Schengen Raises Concerns: 6 Children Taken Out of Bulgaria Without Parental Consent

In a concerning turn of events, six children were recently taken out of Bulgaria without the knowledge or consent of one of the parenst, just a month after the country's admission to the air Schengen zone

Society » Incidents | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian PM Sets Sights on Euro Adoption by 2025 in Meeting with Ambassadors

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev outlined Bulgaria's aspirations to adopt the euro by 2025 during a meeting with ambassadors from EU member states, the US, the UK, and Switzerland

Politics | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership: Presidents Sign Declaration

The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations

Politics » Diplomacy | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:25

National Inter-agency Taskforce Established for Coordination of Upcoming Elections in Bulgaria

In preparation for the highly anticipated 2-in-1 elections to the European and Bulgarian parliaments scheduled for June 9, a significant step was taken on Wednesday with the establishment of a National Inter-agency Taskforce

Politics | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19

Survey Reveals Electoral Trends in Bulgaria: GERB Dominates, WCC-DB Faces Significant Decline

A survey conducted by "Alpha Research" has unveiled significant shifts in Bulgaria's political landscape ahead of the highly anticipated National Assembly election

Politics | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 10:28

Notorious Bulgarian Gambling Mogul Vasil Bozhkov Released from House Arrest

In a recent judicial decision that has stirred public interest, former gambling mogul, businessman, and politician, Vasil Bozhkov, has been released from house arrest by the Sofia City Court

Politics | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 15:08

Several Bulgarian Political Parties Finalize their Candidate Lists for the Upcoming 2-in-1 Elections

With the national and European Parliament elections drawing near, Bulgarian political parties are making significant strides in finalizing their candidate lists

Politics | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria