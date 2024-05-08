PM Glavchev: Bulgaria Affirms Unwavering Support for Ukraine

In a display of solidarity amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges, Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev of Bulgaria engaged in a pivotal video conference with Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal. The exchange, which took place on Tuesday, underscored Bulgaria's steadfast commitment to bolstering Ukraine across multiple fronts.

According to the press center of the Council of Ministers, Glavchev reiterated Bulgaria's unwavering support for Ukraine, spanning political, financial, military, humanitarian, and diplomatic realms since the outset of the conflict. Emphasizing Bulgaria's stance on upholding Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, Glavchev conveyed a message of solidarity and collaboration.

Expressing gratitude, Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal acknowledged Bulgaria's consistent backing, extending appreciation on behalf of the Ukrainian populace. Glavchev, in turn, affirmed his participation in the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference slated for early June in Berlin. The conference aims to galvanize global support for Ukraine's post-conflict reconstruction, reform, and modernization efforts in the wake of Russian aggression.

Highlighting Bulgaria's proactive engagement, Glavchev announced the attendance of Bulgarian business representatives at the Berlin conference, signaling a multifaceted approach to supporting Ukraine's recovery agenda. Moreover, Glavchev voiced endorsement for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, endorsing a conceptual framework aimed at achieving lasting peace and preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Beyond geopolitical ties, discussions also underscored the deep historical and cultural bonds between Bulgaria and Ukraine, with a nod to the sizable Bulgarian diaspora in Ukraine numbering approximately 200,000 individuals.