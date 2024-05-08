Weather in Bulgaria: Brace for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Bulgaria is on high alert as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issues a Yellow Alert for impending heavy rain and thunderstorms across Western, Central, and Southeastern regions on May 8. With rainfall expected to reach between 20-35 litres per sq m, coupled with the looming threat of hailstorms in Western and Central Bulgaria, citizens are urged to exercise caution in the face of potential danger.

According to the NIMH's weekly forecast covering the period of May 9-15, cloudy weather will dominate the landscape on May 9 and 10, giving way to widespread rain, particularly in the Southwest. Thursday's forecast paints a particularly grim picture, with heavy rain forecasted for the West and the possibility of thunder in the mix. Moderate to strong northeasterly winds are expected to sweep through the East, offering little respite from the deluge, albeit with fewer rain locations.

Yellow alerts, though not uncommon, serve as a stark reminder of the potential hazards posed by severe weather phenomena. The public is advised to approach outdoor activities with caution and refrain from taking unnecessary risks.

May 8 Weather Outlook

As May 8 unfolds, Bulgaria braces for a day marked by cloudy skies, with thundery showers anticipated around noon and into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall is predicted for the western and central regions, accompanied by a light to moderate east-northeasterly wind, ushering in colder temperatures. The mercury is expected to dip to lows of 9-14°C across most areas, with Sofia experiencing slightly cooler temperatures around 9°C. Highs are forecasted to range between 20-25°C for most parts, with Sofia topping out at 20°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, overcast conditions prevail, with afternoon rain anticipated in the south. Northeasterly winds are expected to pick up to moderate levels, with temperatures ranging between 16-19°C. Meanwhile, seawater temperatures hover around 15°C.

In the mountainous regions, expect cloudy skies with brief rain showers, particularly heavy in the Central Balkan Range. Snow showers are forecasted for the highest-altitude areas of Mt Rila and Mt Pirin, with widespread thunderstorms and the potential for hailstorms. Highs are expected to reach around 17°C at 1,200 m and around 10°C at 2,000 m.