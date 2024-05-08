Weather in Bulgaria: Brace for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 08:11
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Brace for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms @Pixabay

Bulgaria is on high alert as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issues a Yellow Alert for impending heavy rain and thunderstorms across Western, Central, and Southeastern regions on May 8. With rainfall expected to reach between 20-35 litres per sq m, coupled with the looming threat of hailstorms in Western and Central Bulgaria, citizens are urged to exercise caution in the face of potential danger.

According to the NIMH's weekly forecast covering the period of May 9-15, cloudy weather will dominate the landscape on May 9 and 10, giving way to widespread rain, particularly in the Southwest. Thursday's forecast paints a particularly grim picture, with heavy rain forecasted for the West and the possibility of thunder in the mix. Moderate to strong northeasterly winds are expected to sweep through the East, offering little respite from the deluge, albeit with fewer rain locations.

Yellow alerts, though not uncommon, serve as a stark reminder of the potential hazards posed by severe weather phenomena. The public is advised to approach outdoor activities with caution and refrain from taking unnecessary risks.

May 8 Weather Outlook

As May 8 unfolds, Bulgaria braces for a day marked by cloudy skies, with thundery showers anticipated around noon and into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall is predicted for the western and central regions, accompanied by a light to moderate east-northeasterly wind, ushering in colder temperatures. The mercury is expected to dip to lows of 9-14°C across most areas, with Sofia experiencing slightly cooler temperatures around 9°C. Highs are forecasted to range between 20-25°C for most parts, with Sofia topping out at 20°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, overcast conditions prevail, with afternoon rain anticipated in the south. Northeasterly winds are expected to pick up to moderate levels, with temperatures ranging between 16-19°C. Meanwhile, seawater temperatures hover around 15°C.

In the mountainous regions, expect cloudy skies with brief rain showers, particularly heavy in the Central Balkan Range. Snow showers are forecasted for the highest-altitude areas of Mt Rila and Mt Pirin, with widespread thunderstorms and the potential for hailstorms. Highs are expected to reach around 17°C at 1,200 m and around 10°C at 2,000 m.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, rain, thunderstorms.

Related Articles:

Major International Conference "Bulgaria in the Eurozone, When?" Will Take Place on May 14 in Sofia

The event will bring together esteemed local and international leaders such as Wolfgang Schüssel, former Chancellor of Austria

Business | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 16:28

Bulgarian PM Sets Sights on Euro Adoption by 2025 in Meeting with Ambassadors

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev outlined Bulgaria's aspirations to adopt the euro by 2025 during a meeting with ambassadors from EU member states, the US, the UK, and Switzerland

Politics | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Rampant Theft Plagues Bulgarian Retailers: Record Losses Reported

The Bulgarian Retail Association (BRA) sounded the alarm over a staggering increase in theft incidents across commercial establishments, marking a concerning trend for retailers nationwide

Crime | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 15:39

Air Schengen Raises Concerns: 6 Children Taken Out of Bulgaria Without Parental Consent

In a concerning turn of events, six children were recently taken out of Bulgaria without the knowledge or consent of one of the parenst, just a month after the country's admission to the air Schengen zone

Society » Incidents | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:31

Bulgaria and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership: Presidents Sign Declaration

The Presidents of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, have inked a declaration aimed at solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations

Politics » Diplomacy | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:25

Bulgaria Expands Whooping Cough Vaccination Schedule: GPs Authorized to Immunize Newborns Earlier

Bulgaria has updated its immunization calendar, granting general practitioners the authority to administer whooping cough (pertussis) vaccines to newborns two weeks earlier than before, starting at six weeks after birth

Society » Health | May 8, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine and Thunderstorms

Brace yourselves for a blend of sunshine, scattered clouds, and the occasional rumble of thunder in Bulgaria today

Society » Environment | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 08:13

May Weather Rollercoaster: Bulgaria's Temperature Swings and Precipitation Patterns

As Bulgaria transitions into May, meteorologists predict a rollercoaster of temperatures, ranging from autumnal lows to summery highs across the country.

Society » Environment | May 1, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Weather in Bulgaria on May 1: Varied Conditions Across the Country

As May 1 dawns, Bulgarians can expect a diverse array of weather conditions across the country, ranging from sunny skies to thunderstorms and snowfall in the mountains

Society » Environment | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:04

Bulgarian Bird Enthusiasts Tally 6,240 Sparrows in Nationwide Count

Bird lovers from across Bulgaria participated in the eighth annual "Let’s Count the Sparrows” campaign organized by the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds on April 27.

Society » Environment | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Weather In Bulgaria On April 30: Cloudy with Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

Over the next 24 hours, much of the country will experience significant cloudiness, accompanied by widespread rain in Central and Eastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | April 29, 2024, Monday // 16:43

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine in the West, Showers in the East

According to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Western Bulgaria is set to bask in sunshine today, while the eastern regions brace for clouds and rain

Society » Environment | April 29, 2024, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria