Enhanced Mobility: Sofia Launches New Tram Line and Transit Improvements

As of today, Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, is rolling out a series of enhancements to its public transportation system, including the launch of a new tram line and improvements to existing services. The upgrades aim to provide residents with more efficient and comfortable commuting options.

Among the notable changes is the introduction of tram line 15, which will run between "Buxton" and "Hladilnika" districts. This new line is set to strengthen two of the city's busiest tram corridors, namely lines 5 and 10. Boris Bonev, chairman of the WCC-DB and "Spasi Sofia" group in the Municipal Council, highlighted the significance of this addition, emphasizing the restoration of a direct connection between key thoroughfares that had been long awaited by residents.

Deputy Mayor Eng. Iliyan Pavlov explained that the new tram line will optimize travel times and enhance passenger comfort. By synchronizing schedules with existing lines 4 and 5, the city aims to ensure consistent service intervals of less than 3 minutes along major routes like "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. and "Graf Ignatiev" St.

Additionally, residents of "Nadezhda," "Vrabnitsa," and "Obelya" districts will benefit from upgraded tram services on line 6, featuring modern, air-conditioned vehicles accessible to individuals with reduced mobility. Pavlov emphasized the importance of enhancing convenience and attracting more passengers to public transport, noting that infrastructure adjustments were made to accommodate the new trams.

In another improvement, line 8 to Lyulin will see enhanced service frequencies, with intervals not exceeding 10 minutes throughout the day and additional courses available later in the day. Moreover, lines 3 and 27 will extend their routes to Sofia-Sever station, facilitating seamless connections between trains and trams.

Pavlov hailed these enhancements as significant improvements to Sofia's land transport infrastructure, particularly benefiting large and northern neighborhoods that have historically been underserved. The city's focus on bolstering public transport aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality. Pavlov assured residents that ongoing efforts to enhance Sofia's transportation network will continue, with further improvements in the pipeline.

The unveiling of these public transport upgrades underscores Sofia's commitment to providing efficient, accessible, and sustainable transportation options for its residents.