In a dramatic revelation, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has disclosed the thwarting of a sinister plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with other high-ranking officials of the country. The SBU's announcement sheds light on a chilling conspiracy orchestrated by Russian authorities, implicating two colonels from the State Security Department who have been apprehended for treason and aiding in a terrorist act.

According to the SBU, the plan devised by the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) aimed to eliminate President Zelensky and key figures within Ukraine's military and political hierarchy. The intricate network behind the scheme, meticulously orchestrated by Moscow, was swiftly uncovered by Ukrainian counterintelligence and investigators, with assistance from the State Security Administration (UDO), responsible for safeguarding top officials.

The nefarious plan, orchestrated through a network of agents, also involved the recruitment of military personnel with close proximity to the president's security detail. The objective was to orchestrate a hostage situation followed by Zelensky's assassination. Additionally, targets included the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, and the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, the latter reportedly slated for a rocket attack before Easter.

The revelation further underscores the pervasive threat posed by Russian aggression, with Zelensky revealing previous attempts on his life, estimated at around ten, since the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2024. Notably, repeated assassination bids have also targeted Budanov, with Ukrainian officials speculating on the poisoning of Budanov's wife as potentially connected to the thwarted assassination plot.

The chilling revelation of this assassination scheme highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. It underscores the relentless efforts of Ukrainian security forces in safeguarding the nation's leadership and sovereignty against external threats.