Several Bulgarian Political Parties Finalize their Candidate Lists for the Upcoming 2-in-1 Elections

Politics | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:54
With the national and European Parliament elections drawing near, Bulgarian political parties are making significant strides in finalizing their candidate lists. Among the notable developments, GERB officially registered its list with Rosen Zhelyazkov at the helm. Notably absent from GERB's lineup are former and current European Commissioners Mariya Gabriel and Iliana Ivanova, signaling a strategic shift in the party's composition.

Leading GERB's charge is Rosen Zhelyazkov, the former chairman of the 49th National Assembly. Zhelyazkov's leadership is bolstered by the inclusion of seasoned members such as Andrey Kovachev and Andrey Novakov, underscoring GERB's commitment to a diverse and experienced team. However, amidst speculation surrounding Zhelyazkov's parliamentary destination post-election, uncertainty looms over whether he will opt for a seat in the Bulgarian or European Parliament.

In a parallel development, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has unveiled Kiril Petkov as the lead candidate in Pernik and Sofia. Petkov's candidacy is complemented by Boyko Rashkov, who secures the second spot on the list. With a focus on stability and clear political leadership, the coalition aims to navigate Bulgaria towards a trajectory of sustainable growth. Emphasizing the need for coalition governance, WCC-DB aims to forge alliances based on electoral weight and a shared commitment to national priorities.

Meanwhile, the new left coalition, "Solidary Bulgaria", has announced Vanya Grigorova as their leading candidate for both the European and national parliamentary elections. Grigorova's appointment underscores the coalition's dedication to synchronization between national and European policies. Moreover, "Solidary Bulgaria" has taken a firm stance against collaborating with parties involved in previous governments, such as the "assembly" between GERB, DPS and WCC-DB, signaling a firm stance against the status quo.

Leaders of the lists in 24 MIR - Sofia will be the historian Associate Professor Alexander Sivilov, and in 23 MIR - the leader of "Stand Up. BG" Maya Manolova. She was categorical that if they enter the next parliament, "Solidary Bulgaria" will not enter into agreements with the parties that have participated in the government so far. "Solidary Bulgaria is the only alternative to the assembly, to the parties of the assembly - to GERB and DPS, to Kiril and Asen, who betrayed their voters and sold the people of the protests. We will not meet with them - that should be clear from now on, neither with GERB, nor with DPS, nor with Kiril, Asen and Hristo. On the contrary!", Manolova was categorical.

With the registration deadline approaching, political parties are intensifying their efforts to mobilize support and garner public endorsement for their respective agendas. With Bulgaria gearing up for dual elections on June 9, the political landscape is poised for a period of heightened activity and strategic maneuvering.

