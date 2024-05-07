Sweden Ready for Eurovision Despite Protests and Security Measures

Swedish police assure that Eurovision fans need not be concerned about safety despite heightened tensions due to the conflict in Gaza. Malmö is hosting the event, with the first semi-final taking place today. Authorities emphasize that the threat level remains below the highest, with security measures in place.

A representative from the police stresses that there's no direct threat to Eurovision, although a pro-Palestinian demonstration is expected during Israel's performance in the second semi-final. The demonstration is anticipated to cause traffic disruptions as protesters move through the city.

The spokesperson dismissed rumors of Quran burning threats in Malmö during the song contest. While declining to disclose specific police numbers, he mentioned a significant police presence from Sweden and neighboring countries, including Denmark and Norway. Police will be stationed at key locations such as Malmö Arena and areas hosting contestants.

The police suggest the potential use of drones for surveillance during the event. Despite preparations, authorities urge the public not to worry about attending Eurovision in Malmö. Sweden hosts the contest after Loreen's victory last year with "Tattoo".

