Sweden Ready for Eurovision Despite Protests and Security Measures
Swedish police assure that Eurovision fans need not be concerned about safety despite heightened tensions due to the conflict in Gaza. Malmö is hosting the event, with the first semi-final taking place today. Authorities emphasize that the threat level remains below the highest, with security measures in place.
A representative from the police stresses that there's no direct threat to Eurovision, although a pro-Palestinian demonstration is expected during Israel's performance in the second semi-final. The demonstration is anticipated to cause traffic disruptions as protesters move through the city.
The spokesperson dismissed rumors of Quran burning threats in Malmö during the song contest. While declining to disclose specific police numbers, he mentioned a significant police presence from Sweden and neighboring countries, including Denmark and Norway. Police will be stationed at key locations such as Malmö Arena and areas hosting contestants.
The police suggest the potential use of drones for surveillance during the event. Despite preparations, authorities urge the public not to worry about attending Eurovision in Malmö. Sweden hosts the contest after Loreen's victory last year with "Tattoo".
Sadly, Bulgaria will not participate in this year's Eurovision contest. See why here.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Absent from Eurovision 2024 as Competition Kicks Off
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony in the picturesque Swedish city of Malmö, marking the start of the highly anticipated music extravaganza
European Nations on High Alert Amid Russian Sabotage Threats
European intelligence agencies are on high alert as they warn of potential aggressive actions by Russia, including bombings, sabotage, and infrastructure damage across the continent.
Six-Day European Tour: China's President Xi Jinping Seeks to Cement Ties Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese President Xi Jinping is embarking on a six-day tour of Europe amidst escalating trade tensions with the European Union and concerns over China's support for Russia. The trip, Xi's first to the continent since 2019, includes visits to France, Serbi
Germany Urges Swift EU Accession for Western Balkan Countries
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has issued a compelling call for the expedited integration of candidate countries from the Western Balkans into the European Union
Macron Sparks Debate Over France's Role in Nuclear Weapons Discussion
French President Emmanuel Macron has ignited controversy by calling for France's nuclear arsenal to be integrated into the European defense discourse
Brussels Urges Major Companies to Cease Advertising in Pro-Kremlin Media in Bulgaria
Brussels has called upon 15 prominent companies, including Lidl, Coca-Cola, and L'Oréal, to halt their advertising campaigns in pro-Kremlin media outlets across Bulgaria