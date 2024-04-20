Tragedy Strikes: Teen Driver Hits Two Girls in Sopot, Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Tragedy Strikes: Teen Driver Hits Two Girls in Sopot, Bulgaria @novinite.com

In a devastating incident in Sopot, Bulgaria, an 18-year-old driver with only one month of driving experience behind the wheel struck two 15-year-old girls, leaving one of them in critical condition and fighting for her life. The driver, who was transporting her sister to the "Gen. Zaimov" elementary school in Sopot, stopped in the parking lot in front of the sports hall in the city. However, upon leaving the parking lot, she lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragic collision with the two girls.

The impact of the accident was severe, with one of the girls sustaining life-threatening injuries. Both victims were rushed to a hospital in Plovdiv for urgent medical treatment. Tragically, one of the girls was thrown onto the front cover of the car during the collision, while the other ended up under the car's tires, according to reports from Police Department-Karlovo.

Despite the gravity of the situation, preliminary tests conducted on the young driver for alcohol and drugs came back negative. Nevertheless, she has been detained in custody as authorities continue their investigation into the incident. The community in Sopot and beyond has been deeply shaken by the tragic event, prompting reflection on road safety measures and the consequences of inexperienced driving.

As the injured girl fights for her life in the hospital, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving practices and the need for heightened awareness among young drivers.

Tags: Bulgaria, Sopot, accident, driver

