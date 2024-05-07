Bulgarian Defense Chief Dismisses Notion of Anti-NATO Sentiments in the Army

In a recent interview with bTV, Defense Chief Emil Eftimov addressed concerns about the presence of anti-NATO sentiments within the Bulgarian military, stating unequivocally, "I wouldn't say that there are anti-NATO sentiments in the army."

Eftimov acknowledged the existence of various hybrid actions orchestrated by Russia but emphasized that responding in kind was not the appropriate approach. Instead, he underscored the importance of understanding the benefits of NATO membership for Bulgaria.

Discussing the significance of Bulgaria's NATO affiliation, Eftimov highlighted the security advantages gained by being part of the alliance. He pointed out that without NATO membership, even allocating 10% of GDP for military spending would not suffice for Bulgaria's defense needs. By being part of NATO, Bulgaria not only benefits from a more secure environment but also gains a platform to voice its national priorities and contribute to decision-making processes alongside more developed nations.

However, Eftimov stressed the need to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP to address deficiencies in armaments and defense capabilities within the Bulgarian army. This push for increased investment aims to ensure that Bulgaria remains aligned with NATO standards and can effectively contribute to collective defense efforts.

While acknowledging the importance of NATO membership, Eftimov's remarks underscore the ongoing efforts to bolster Bulgaria's defense capabilities and address any perceived gaps within the military. As Bulgaria continues to navigate its strategic alliances, maintaining a strong commitment to NATO remains a cornerstone of its national security strategy.