World » RUSSIA | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:04
Bulgaria: Russian President Putin Takes Oath for Another Six Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially began his fifth presidential term on Tuesday, marking the start of another six-year tenure. The ceremony, held at the Grand Kremlin Palace, was notable for its absence of representatives from the United States and many European Union countries due to ongoing tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Constitutional Court President Valery Zorkin officiated the swearing-in, formally declaring Putin as the head of state. Putin's victory in the mid-March presidential elections, where he secured 87.28 percent of the vote, was marred by controversy, with critics pointing to tightly controlled proceedings and the disqualification of anti-war candidates.

In a brief address following his oath, Putin expressed a desire to continue dialogue with the West but emphasized the need for "equal conditions" in discussions about "strategic stability." He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to its path, framing his presidency as a source of stability for the nation.

Sergey Chemezov, a close ally of Putin, echoed this sentiment, describing Putin's re-election as a continuation of Russia's trajectory. He dismissed Western concerns, asserting that Putin embodies stability for Russia amidst external pressures.

While France opted to send its ambassador to Moscow for the ceremony, most Western nations boycotted the event. Ukraine, in particular, condemned the inauguration, denouncing it as an attempt to legitimize Putin's prolonged rule and criticizing his regime's actions in transforming Russia into an aggressor state. We reported earlier today that Bulgaria's ambassador to Russia would not attend the inauguration.

The ceremony underscores the ongoing rift between Russia and the West, with Putin's re-election amplifying tensions and raising questions about the future of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Western capitals.

