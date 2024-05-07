Bulgaria Absent from Eurovision 2024 as Competition Kicks Off

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony in the picturesque Swedish city of Malmö, marking the start of the highly anticipated music extravaganza. This year's competition features 37 talented artists from across Europe and Australia, all vying for the coveted title of Eurovision champion.

However, notable by its absence is Bulgaria, as the country did not field a representative for the 68th edition of the prestigious music event. With an annual viewership exceeding 150 million, Eurovision has become a cultural phenomenon celebrated by audiences worldwide. The culmination of this year's competition will be the final showdown on May 11, Saturday, at 10:00 p.m., which Bulgarian viewers can tune into via the Eurovision YouTube channel.

Bulgaria will miss an appearance for the second year in a row. The country was last represented at the contest in 2022 by the group "Intelligent Music Project" and their song "Intetion". The song failed to qualify for the final and finished second to last in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest. There is no comment from the Bulgarian National Television as to why the country will not participate, but in previous years the public television has justified its refusal with financial reasons.

In the lead-up to the final, all 37 contestants underwent rigorous rehearsals on the elaborate stage in Malmö. As anticipation builds, spectators and experts have been vocal about their favorites to clinch the coveted crystal microphone. Among the countries generating buzz as top contenders for victory are Croatia, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Greece, and Ireland.

Despite Bulgaria's absence from this year's lineup, the Eurovision Song Contest promises to deliver a spectacular showcase of musical talent, creativity, and cultural diversity. As the competition heats up, fans eagerly await the electrifying performances and thrilling moments that define Eurovision.