Israeli Tanks Seize Control of Rafah Crossing Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

Israeli forces have reportedly taken control of the Rafah border crossing on the Palestinian side, adjacent to the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt. A spokesman for Gaza's border authorities told Reuters the checkpoint on its Palestinian side was closed because of the presence of Israeli tanks. Earlier, reports indicated that Israeli tanks had entered Rafah, nearing the crossing by approximately 200 meters. An Egyptian official suggested that the operation seemed limited, with Israeli representatives indicating a planned withdrawal post-operation. So far, the Israeli military has not provided official confirmation, and independent verification of the operation's scope remains unavailable.

Israeli tanks invaded Rafah crossing. pic.twitter.com/qiGSO9FrSb — MoTaz (@azaizamotaz9) May 7, 2024

The decision to proceed with a military operation in Rafah followed a unanimous vote by Israel's wartime cabinet, coinciding with Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal brokered by Qatar and Egypt. However, Tel Aviv deemed the proposal insufficient, citing non-compliance with Israeli requirements. The proposed ceasefire comprises three phases aimed at resolving the conflict progressively. The initial phase spans 42 days and entails a ceasefire agreement, the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, partial Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and facilitated Palestinian movement within the enclave.

BREAKING: ISRAELI MAJOR BOMBING OF RAFAH



Footage from the Egyptian side of Rafah showing intense israeli strikes



ALL EYES ON RAFAH



PRAY FOR RAFAH pic.twitter.com/aUFkkC4BxT — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) May 7, 2024

The subsequent phase, also lasting 42 days, aims to restore sustainable calm, paving the way for discussions on a permanent truce. During this period, most Israeli military forces would complete their withdrawal from Gaza, while Hamas would release Israeli reservists and some prisoners in exchange for Palestinian detainees. The third phase entails the exchange of bodies between the parties and initiating Gaza's reconstruction, overseen by Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations. Additionally, this phase aims to lift the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, marking a significant step towards resolution.