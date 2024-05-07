Israeli Tanks Seize Control of Rafah Crossing Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

World | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Israeli Tanks Seize Control of Rafah Crossing Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

Israeli forces have reportedly taken control of the Rafah border crossing on the Palestinian side, adjacent to the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt. A spokesman for Gaza's border authorities told Reuters the checkpoint on its Palestinian side was closed because of the presence of Israeli tanks. Earlier, reports indicated that Israeli tanks had entered Rafah, nearing the crossing by approximately 200 meters. An Egyptian official suggested that the operation seemed limited, with Israeli representatives indicating a planned withdrawal post-operation. So far, the Israeli military has not provided official confirmation, and independent verification of the operation's scope remains unavailable.

The decision to proceed with a military operation in Rafah followed a unanimous vote by Israel's wartime cabinet, coinciding with Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal brokered by Qatar and Egypt. However, Tel Aviv deemed the proposal insufficient, citing non-compliance with Israeli requirements. The proposed ceasefire comprises three phases aimed at resolving the conflict progressively. The initial phase spans 42 days and entails a ceasefire agreement, the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, partial Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and facilitated Palestinian movement within the enclave.

The subsequent phase, also lasting 42 days, aims to restore sustainable calm, paving the way for discussions on a permanent truce. During this period, most Israeli military forces would complete their withdrawal from Gaza, while Hamas would release Israeli reservists and some prisoners in exchange for Palestinian detainees. The third phase entails the exchange of bodies between the parties and initiating Gaza's reconstruction, overseen by Qatar, Egypt, and the United Nations. Additionally, this phase aims to lift the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, marking a significant step towards resolution.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Rafah, ceasefire, operation

Related Articles:

Israel Rejects Hamas Truce, Cairo Negotiations Underway

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a truce proposal backed by Hamas, citing its misalignment with Israel's demands

World | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 08:21

Quest for Peace: Hamas Contemplates Truce Amid Ceasefire Talks

Efforts persist to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with the latter considering a proposed 40-day truce from Israel.

World | April 30, 2024, Tuesday // 09:42

Palestine Appeals to US for Intervention Amidst Impending Crisis

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has urgently called upon the United States to prevent Israel from launching an assault on the border town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip

World | April 29, 2024, Monday // 09:28

US Senate Greenlights $95 Billion Aid Package: Boost for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

The US Senate has overwhelmingly approved a substantial aid package totaling 95 billion USD, aimed at supporting key American allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

World | April 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37

Bulgarian Holy Synod Cancels Holy Fire Tradition Amid Israel Situation

In a decision echoing the broader geopolitical concerns, Bulgaria's Holy Synod has opted to forgo the traditional journey to Israel to obtain the Holy Fire this year, Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora announced

Society | April 22, 2024, Monday // 15:03

Bulgaria Prepares for Possible Evacuation Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Bulgarian government is closely monitoring the situation and stands prepared for the potential evacuation of Bulgarian citizens

Politics | April 19, 2024, Friday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Patriot Missiles Deployed: Western Allies Stand with Ukraine

In a notable development amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles revealed that Kyiv has received new missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Madrid and other Western allies

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 15:45

Ukraine Foils Assassination Plot Targeting Zelensky: The Russians Were Behind It

In a dramatic revelation, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has disclosed the thwarting of a sinister plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 15:14

Sweden Ready for Eurovision Despite Protests and Security Measures

Swedish police assure that Eurovision fans need not be concerned about safety despite heightened tensions due to recent conflict in Gaza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

Russian President Putin Takes Oath for Another Six Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially began his fifth presidential term on Tuesday, marking the start of another six-year tenure

World » Russia | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 13:04

Bulgaria Absent from Eurovision 2024 as Competition Kicks Off

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony in the picturesque Swedish city of Malmö, marking the start of the highly anticipated music extravaganza

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

European Nations on High Alert Amid Russian Sabotage Threats

European intelligence agencies are on high alert as they warn of potential aggressive actions by Russia, including bombings, sabotage, and infrastructure damage across the continent.

World » EU | May 7, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria