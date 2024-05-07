Controversy Erupts Over New Traffic and Parking Changes, Including Bike Lanes, in Sofia's City Center

The recent implementation of traffic and parking adjustments along key boulevards and streets in Sofia's city center has sparked heated debates and disputes among residents. Notably, alterations on Vitosha, Patriarch Eftimi, and Fritjof Nansen boulevards, including diagonal parking arrangements, have fueled discussions on social media platforms.

One of the most contentious alterations involves the introduction of diagonal parking, which requires drivers to maneuver into and out of parking spaces, potentially leading to encounters with oncoming traffic. Deputy Mayor for Transport in the Metropolitan Municipality, Iliyan Pavlov, defended the changes, emphasizing that diagonal parking is both the only legal method and the safest, offering enhanced visibility during parking maneuvers. Despite acknowledging an adjustment period, Pavlov expressed optimism about the long-term benefits of the new traffic organization.

However, dissenting voices have emerged, with some residents expressing concerns about the practicality and safety implications of the alterations. Criticisms include the reduction of parking spaces, particularly in light of the introduction of two bike lanes and a bus lane on Patriarch Eftimi Boulevard. Residents question the feasibility of logistics for businesses, couriers, and residents in the affected areas, highlighting potential disruptions to daily routines and increased traffic congestion.

Signs calling for civil protests against the new traffic organization appeared on vehicles parked in the vicinity of the National Palace of Culture and Patriarch Evtimii Boulevard, underscoring the depth of public discontent. Concerns extend beyond logistical challenges to encompass environmental considerations, with fears that heightened traffic congestion could exacerbate air pollution levels in the area.

While discussions persist and tensions mount, Deputy Mayor Pavlov assures that ongoing assessments of traffic flow and pollution levels are underway. The outcome of these observations will likely shape future decisions regarding the implementation and potential modifications to the new traffic and parking arrangements.