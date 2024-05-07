Russia to Conduct Military Exercises with Tactical Nuclear Weapons

Reports from AFP and Reuters have revealed that Russia is set to conduct military exercises in the near future, involving the use of tactical nuclear weapons. The maneuvers, ordered by President Vladimir Putin, aim to test the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces and will include preparation and deployment drills.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, missile forces from the Southern Military District and the Russian Navy will participate in the exercises. The objective is to ensure Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, particularly in response to perceived provocations and threats from Western representatives.

The strategic location of the units involved, near Ukraine, underscores the heightened tensions in the region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has strained relations between Moscow and the West, reaching levels of hostility not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the tactical nuclear exercises are a direct response to Western discussions about potentially deploying NATO troops to Ukraine. Statements from French President Emmanuel Macron and representatives of Great Britain and the United States regarding troop deployments have escalated tensions further.

Peskov characterized the possibility of Western troop deployments to Ukraine as an unprecedented escalation, warranting special attention and measures. He also addressed concerns about alleged Russian acts of sabotage in Europe, dismissing them as groundless allegations.

Additionally, Peskov responded to questions regarding the use of North Korean missiles by Russian forces in Ukraine, redirecting inquiries to the Ministry of Defense. Accusations have surfaced claiming North Korea supplied weapons to Russia for use in the Ukrainian conflict, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.