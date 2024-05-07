From Today: Bulgaria Implements New Train Ticket Prices with Average Increase of 20%
Commuters and travelers in Bulgaria are bracing for a hike in train ticket prices, as the national rail carrier rolls out revised fares starting today. With an average increase of 20%, passengers will feel the pinch as they navigate the updated pricing structure.
Citing a surge in operational costs over recent years, the state railway company attributes the price adjustment to the substantial rise in expenses. While certain railway cards, such as "Child," "Student," "Family," and "Adult," will maintain their symbolic value of BGN 1.00, other ticket categories will see notable changes.
According to the announcement from the national railway carrier, the decision to update prices comes after nearly a decade of stagnation, with the last adjustment made in 2012, apart from a minor indexation in 2020. However, the company's expenses have surged by 23.2% between 2021 and 2023, driven by increases in fuel, electricity, and employee wages.
In response to the escalating costs, ticket prices for reserved seating, sleeper, and couchette car travel will see revisions. Additionally, subscription cards and discount options like the "Classic" and "Youth" cards, offering a 50% discount on second-class passenger and high-speed train tickets, will be affected.
Amidst the price adjustments, provisions are made for specific passenger categories. Children under 7 years old will continue to travel free of charge, provided proper documentation is presented. Moreover, when utilizing separate sleeping accommodations, the requirement to pay half-price for children under 7 is waived.
More information on the topic read here.
